New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.
SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2023 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).
Global military infrared imaging systems markets continue to evolve as new detector technologies are incorporated into new systems and older systems are upgraded.
The global military infrared imaging systems market grew by 5% in 2022 and is expected to grow to nearly $15 billion by 2027.
Contents of the 400-page report include:
Market shares for suppliers of:
Infrared Systems covered in detail include:
Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Family of Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.
For additional information: https://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-M.aspx
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-research-on-the-world-market-for-military-infrared-imaging-detectors-and-systems-vol-irw-m-by-maxtech-international-inc-301738209.html
SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.
