New Hearsay Sites Offering Gives Financial Advisors and Agents Unlimited Design Potential and Improved SEO
Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced that it has added powerful new features to Hearsay Sites. Built to empower advisors and agents, Hearsay Sites makes it easier than ever before to build a highly personalized, compliant online destination and manage website programs via a centralized platform.
The Hearsay Sites product was designed to provide field representatives with their own strong, easily discoverable, and differentiated web presence so that they can share their credentials, experience, values, and approach with local prospects actively doing research. Not only can Sites engage with content and education materials, it can also promote webinars and in-person events, collecting RSVPs and leads directly from their website.
"In financial services, it's a fact that a good website drives client acquisition and retention," said Alex Falls, Chief Product Officer of Hearsay Systems. "Sites is our response to what enterprise firms demand when it comes to flexible, custom websites for their largest teams-as well as standardized ones for their teams that need a turnkey offering. By making it easy to build and maintain both types of sites on a single platform, we enable firms to uplevel marketing for all agents and advisors in a one-stop experience."
Designed for Advisors and Agents
Hearsay Sites now features:
Ensuring a Cohesive Experience and Consistent Message
With Hearsay Sites, organizations' marketing teams can provide pre-approved content, while separating areas that are standardized from areas that agents and advisors can customize. Additionally, any website updates and changes can go through pre-approval workflows that are specific to the needs of an organization. All changes are compliantly archived.
The Hearsay platform scales content publishing and supervision across digital channels, helping ensure a cohesive experience and a consistent message. Sites is the only solution that offers the ability to publish content directly to field websites using the same workflow to publish to social networks and can proactively respond to incoming leads via compliant text messaging. The value of Sites is amplified when used in tandem with other Hearsay products, or integrations:
To learn more about Hearsay Sites, please visit https://www.hearsaysystems.com/solutions/hearsay-sites.
About Hearsay Systems
As the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for financial services, Hearsay Systems empowers over 200,000 advisors and agents to proactively guide and capture the last mile of digital communications in a compliant manner. The world's leading financial firms -including New York Life, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab-rely on Hearsay's compliance-driven platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, grow their business and deliver exceptional client service. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with globally distributed teams in North America, Europe, and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005291/en/
