[February 02, 2023] New Hearsay Sites Offering Gives Financial Advisors and Agents Unlimited Design Potential and Improved SEO

Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced that it has added powerful new features to Hearsay Sites. Built to empower advisors and agents, Hearsay Sites makes it easier than ever before to build a highly personalized, compliant online destination and manage website programs via a centralized platform. The Hearsay Sites product was designed to provide field representatives with their own strong, easily discoverable, and differentiated web presence so that they can share their credentials, experience, values, and approach with local prospects actively doing research. Not only can Sites engage with content and education materials, it can also promote webinars and in-person events, collecting RSVPs and leads directly from their website. "In financial services, it's a fact that a good website drives client acquisition and retention," said Alex Falls, Chief Product Officer of Hearsay Systems. "Sites is our response to what enterprise firms demand when it comes to flexible, custom websites for their largest teams-as well as standardized ones for their teams that need a turnkey offering. By making it easy to build and maintain both types of sites on a single platform, we enable firms to uplevel marketing for all agents and advisors in a one-stop experience." Designed for Advisors and Agents Hearsay Sites now features: A differentiated look: Freed from the limitations of traditional design templates, Hearsay provides infinite options for field reps to create the ideal website to represent their services and approach. At the same time, Hearsay Sites can be constructed in perfect alignment with corporate branding guidelines, fully accommodating an organization's style preferences.

Freed from the limitations of traditional design templates, Hearsay provides infinite options for field reps to create the ideal website to represent their services and approach. At the same time, Hearsay Sites can be constructed in perfect alignment with corporate branding guidelines, fully accommodating an organization's style preferences. Fast and easy update capabilities: With a redesigned administrative interface, corporate marketers can eaily and intuitively update content and website assets.

With a redesigned administrative interface, corporate marketers can eaily and intuitively update content and website assets. Greater visibility: Hearsay Sites drive traffic and prioritize local discoverability with built-in SEO, targeting visitors looking to do business in their area.

Hearsay Sites drive traffic and prioritize local discoverability with built-in SEO, targeting visitors looking to do business in their area. Built on an enterprise-grade website presentation and hosting platform: This ensures lightning fast load speed and easy integration with third party tools and widgets.



Ensuring a Cohesive Experience and Consistent Message

With Hearsay Sites, organizations' marketing teams can provide pre-approved content, while separating areas that are standardized from areas that agents and advisors can customize. Additionally, any website updates and changes can go through pre-approval workflows that are specific to the needs of an organization. All changes are compliantly archived. The Hearsay platform scales content publishing and supervision across digital channels, helping ensure a cohesive experience and a consistent message. Sites is the only solution that offers the ability to publish content directly to field websites using the same workflow to publish to social networks and can proactively respond to incoming leads via compliant text messaging. The value of Sites is amplified when used in tandem with other Hearsay products, or integrations: Hearsay Relate: Leads coming through the website are routed for immediate SMS response via Hearsay's compliant texting platform, so that advisors and agents can proactively engage with interested prospects.

Leads coming through the website are routed for immediate SMS response via Hearsay's compliant texting platform, so that advisors and agents can proactively engage with interested prospects. Hearsay Social: Advisors and agents automatically post content to their website and social networks from one easy-to-use dashboard, taking advantage of existing program hierarchies and workflows already in place to optimize reach.

Advisors and agents automatically post content to their website and social networks from one easy-to-use dashboard, taking advantage of existing program hierarchies and workflows already in place to optimize reach. Salesforce and other CRMs: Information from completed website lead forms can be ingested into Salesforce and/or the organization's CRM of choice.

Information from completed website lead forms can be ingested into Salesforce and/or the organization's CRM of choice. Web analytics : In addition to Hearsay's built-in website analytics, corporate analytics tags can be placed on Hearsay Sites so all website activity can be rolled up into corporate marketing dashboards.

In addition to Hearsay's built-in website analytics, corporate analytics tags can be placed on Hearsay Sites so all website activity can be rolled up into corporate marketing dashboards. APIs: Hearsay allows integration with any number of internal and third-party systems, allowing content to flow from those systems onto the sites, and/or content to flow from Hearsay Sites to an organization's other systems. To learn more about Hearsay Sites, please visit https://www.hearsaysystems.com/solutions/hearsay-sites. About Hearsay Systems As the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for financial services, Hearsay Systems empowers over 200,000 advisors and agents to proactively guide and capture the last mile of digital communications in a compliant manner. The world's leading financial firms -including New York Life, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab-rely on Hearsay's compliance-driven platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, grow their business and deliver exceptional client service. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with globally distributed teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005291/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]