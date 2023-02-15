[February 02, 2023] New journalism training initiative launches in the N.T.

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Northern Journalism Training Initiative [NJTI] and Journalists for Human Rights [JHR] are proud to announce a new partnership and program designed by and for northerners in the Northwest Territories, with support from the Google News Initiative. NJTI is an emerging training and work placement program for northerners to build their multimedia storytelling skills, learn about the journalism and communications industry, and gain paid work experience. NJTI is working toward a new normal, where Indigenous and northern people play leading roles in telling their own compelling stories, holding northern leaders to account, and growing wider awareness of the unique and important place of northerners in the world. The training program is available to applicants 18 years or older who currently reside within the N.T. and are able to attend the entire four-week, in-person training in Inuvik, March 27-April 21, 2023. Applications are open here , and must be completed online by March 3, 2023. "The Google News Initiative is very proud to be supporting the launch of the Northern Journalism Training Initiative," said Andrew Wicken, head of news partnershps at Google Canada. "We look forward to watching this innovative new program grow and contribute to building thriving local news ecosystems in the North."



"We believe the communities we seek to serve are best placed to know what they need, and we are committed to supporting narrative sovereignty in all of our work," said director of domestic programs at JHR Jordan MacInnis. Links:

Application

njti.ca

newsinitiative.withgoogle.com

jhr.ca About the Google News Initiative The Google News Initiative offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges, and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com . About JHR Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is Canada's leading media development organization. We train journalists to report on human rights and governance issues in their communities. When the media puts a spotlight on human rights, people start talking about the issues and demanding change. A strong, independent media is a referee between governments and citizens. When human rights are protected, governments are more accountable and people's lives improve. About NJTI The Northern Journalism Training Initiative (NJTI) is a journalism training program to equip northerners with the skills and knowledge to work within the journalism and communications industry, in and for their own communities. This program actively aims to create opportunities where Indigenous and northern people play leading roles in telling their own stories and grow an awareness of the unique and important place of northerners in the world through journalism and communications. SOURCE Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)

