New partnership between Skai and Analytic Index offers cutting-edge search intelligence and digital shelf insights and activation

Brands and agencies will get the insights needed to make more informed strategy optimizations, improve performance, scale reporting, and fine-tune measurement. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading marketing platform, announced today its partnership with retail search and sales analytics company Analytic Index . Combining Skai's advanced automation and optimization with Analytic Index's Ecommerce Analytics bridges a known gap for agencies and brands looking to dominate retail media and retail search. Commerce data is more valuable than ever, but not always available natively from retailers. Analytic Index provides organic and paid search, market share, shelf, and competitive intelligence for brands and agencies selling on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kroger. Unlike many of its competitors, Analytic Index delivers a holistic solution inclusive of all categories, relevant keywords, and items, without the requirement of seeding first-party data. This is a huge boon to agencies, meaning their analytics are available immediately without data collection and ramp time. Integrating these key data points and insights as inputs to Skai's activation and optimization platform, advertsers can improve their programs by leveraging multi-retailer performance data, competitive intelligence, and category insights with no setup time or categorization requirements. Paired with Skai's cross-retailer automation and optimization, this intelligence offers a clear advantage in highly competitive marketplaces.



"While competition remains strong, privacy regulations continue to increase, and the consumer journey becomes more complicated, advertisers rely on data to reach customers," said Nich Weinheimer, Executive Vice President, Strategy at Skai. "But, retailers don't provide the full picture in their native platforms, so our partnership with Analytic Index fills in the blanks, making it easy for Skai advertisers to access both the commerce intelligence they need and the omnichannel marketing solutions to capitalize on it." "We spent a long time scoping out best-in-class partners, and Skai presents the best of retail ad tech with its technology platform, global coverage, and ecommerce expertise," said Nathan Rigby, Co-Founder of Analytic Index. "We are confident that Skai and Analytic Index will be a transformative combination to accelerate brand and agency success."

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more. For over 15 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information. About Analytic Index

Analytic Index is a next-generation data platform that empowers brands and agencies to measure and optimize retail media and organic search across online retailers (Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger). These actionable insights empower brands and agencies to accelerate sales and profitability through benchmarking performance, improving organic and paid search effectiveness, and measuring overall impact and returns on investment. Analytic Index provides holistic insights across all departments, relevant keywords, and performance items, making it an ideal competitive intelligence tool. Learn more at www.analyticindex.com .

