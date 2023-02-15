[January 31, 2023] New Relic Launches Industry's Only Full-Stack Change Tracking Solution

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched the industry's only change tracking solution that gives engineering teams complete visibility into any change events from across the entire stack. Engineers can now track any change - from deployments to configuration changes to business events - from any source in context of their performance data to troubleshoot fast and improve deployment efficiency. This latest addition to the platform's 30+ capabilities gives engineers the context to quickly understand the impact of changes, take action to fix problems fast and improve overall deployment efficiency. New Relic change tracking is available to all customers out of the box and included without additional cost for full platform users. Engineering teams make multiple changes to their application and underlying infrastructure every day. This explosion in the volume of changes increases the likelihood of performance degradations and increases the complexity of isolating the specific changes that cause them. According to Gartner, outages on average cause approximately USD 300,000 in revenue loss per hour. As a result, organizations need a solution to correlating performance with changes in their software systems. New Relic change tracking addresses this need by giving every engineer the context needed to resolve incidents quickly. It is a systematic way to quickly identify the deployments, configuration changes, and business events that cause instability or downtime in applications and infrastructure. "Change events are at the root of most software performance degradations and outages, causing alert storms and forcing engineers to work feverishly to restore the system, while simultaneously fielding an influx of requests from stakeholders and customers," said New Relic Chief Growth Officer and GM, Observability Manav Khurana. "With New Relic change tracking, every engineer, regardless of the specialty, can now understand the impact of a change anywhere in the tech stack to take the fiction out of detection and resolution." "Transparency and ever-present context throughout the CI/CD pipeline are the key to ensuring the delivery of reliable software in today's complex ecosystem," said Jamie Jones, VP of Technical Partnerships and Field Services at GitHub. "Together, GitHub and New Relic continue to push the boundaries, allowing developers to proactively monitor and improve the efficiency of the CI/CD process without increasing risk." Features and benefits of New Relic change tracking include: Monitor any change event: Track any change - from deployments to configuration changes to business events - across the entire New Relic ecosystem.

Track any change - from deployments to configuration changes to business events - across the entire New Relic ecosystem. Connected across your CI/CD toolchain: Automatically mark charts with change details and metadata, and record deployments to NRDB from any source with a brand new GraphQL API, that can be used with any supported CI/CD tools like CircleCI and soon JFrog; New Relic CLI, and plugins with Jenkins and Github Actions.

Automatically mark charts with change details and metadata, and record deployments to NRDB from any source with a brand new GraphQL API, that can be used with any supported CI/CD tools like CircleCI and soon JFrog; New Relic CLI, and plugins with Jenkins and Github Actions. Universal access to change markers: See how changes impact software performance across the New Relic platform, including APM, browsr, mobile, service levels, custom dashboards, and more.

See how changes impact software performance across the New Relic platform, including APM, browsr, mobile, service levels, custom dashboards, and more. Brand new change analysis interface: Interactive, clickable markers hover over performance charts, guiding you to a change analysis interface, helping engineers correlate a change's effect over time with errors, logs, anomalies, incidents, and more.

Interactive, clickable markers hover over performance charts, guiding you to a change analysis interface, helping engineers correlate a change's effect over time with errors, logs, anomalies, incidents, and more. Fast context for change-related incidents: Users can click on a change notification, determine why the change happened, triage the problem-all within New Relic-so your teams can start to roll it back and kickstart a remediation tactic as needed. Teams can easily view deployment changes in context with supported deep links, CI/CD metadata, commit SHAs, related entities, and changes to golden signals.



Sonal Samal, Release Manager at 10x Banking "At 10x Banking, we believe technology can deliver fundamental transformation in banking. We created 10x to build better banks - banks that put the customer at the center of all they do - and rely on innovative technologies like New Relic to help us do that. With New Relic, we deploy code quickly with confidence. New Relic change tracking allows us to track all deployments across our services to find spikes in error rate and troubleshoot with logs in context for change-related incidents." Tom Trahan, VP of Business Development at CircleCI "The increasing complexity of the software ecosystem and the way in which modern teams build applications require best-of-breed integrations amongst developer tooling. That's why the world's best software teams use CircleCI, the largest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform, to deliver quality code with confidence. With New Relic change tracking, CircleCI and New Relic give engineers real-time information on the performance of their CI/CD, allowing them to monitor and unblock critical paths to deployment. Our partnership with New Relic enables us to meet developers where they are and provide access to the health of their entire system in a single, consolidated view with powerful insights to drive organizational and operational decisions." Manuel Garcia, Senior Principal Engineer at FARFETCH "At FARFETCH, our mission is to be the global platform for luxury fashion. We connect creators, curators and consumers, and rely on our outstanding team of software developers to provide flawless digital experiences for users. With New Relic change tracking, we are able to ship software quickly and reliably. We value being able to visualize deployment changes across our most critical web applications and collaborate across teams in order to remediate problems faster." Peter Lebedev, Sr. Director of Engineering at Jobcase "With over 100 million members, we need to know when changes and deployments cause performance degradation and downtime for our customers. We have multiple independent teams deploying changes all the time, and New Relic change tracking has allowed us to see change in context with all of our golden signals and fix problems faster." About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic change tracking capabilities, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005449/en/

