New Report Finds Increase in DDoS Attacks Targeting the Financial Services Industry
Study identified increasing use of DDoS as political tool
RESTON, Va. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FS-ISAC, the member-driven, not-for-profit organization that advances cybersecurity and resilience in the global financial system, and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released new research on the threat that Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks pose to the financial services sector.
The report, titled, The Evolution of DDoS: Return of the Hacktivists, notes that 2022 saw a 22 percent uptick in the volume of DDoS attacks targeting financial firms. This is especially true across Europe, where the attacks increased by 73 percent, and where financial services were the target of 50 percent of all DDoS assaults.
The Evolution of DDoS: Return of the Hacktivist finds that much of the increase in DDoS attacks is driven by groups that have taken sides in the Russia-Ukraine war or other geopolitical conflicts. This includes organizations such as Killnet, which has targeted the United States and nations throughout Europe.
Other major findings of the report include:
"Though DDoS attacks have been around for some time, we are seeing that they are evolving in new, innovative and aggressive ways," said Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO at Akamai. "We teamed up with FS-ISAC to produce The Evolution of DDoS: Return of the Hacktivists in an effort to better educate the financial community about the threats of DDoS and to offer some threat trends and best practices for the sector to better combat these attacks."
The collaboration on this report is a product of Akamai's founding participation in FS-ISAC's Critical Providers Program, launched in 2022 to bolster the financial sector's supply chain security .
