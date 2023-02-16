TMCnet News
|
New Release: Accounts Payable Automation Solution Aavenir Invoiceflow takes Efficiency and Supplier Collaboration to the Next Level
Aavenir is a leading source-to-pay SaaS solutions provider and ServiceNow Elite Partner, empowering organizations worldwide to streamline their sourcing, procurement, contracting, and accounts payable processes with AI-enabled Digital Workflows. Recently, Aavenir announced the latest product release of their Accounts Payable (AP) Automation software Aavenir Invoiceflow.
"This Winter Release is a game-changer for AP Teams as it will drastically improve the user experience and efficiency for organizations. We have introduced self-service supplier portals which will accelerate invoice processing allowing AP teams to coordinate with suppliers with improved collaboration over invoice submission and payments," quoted Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO, Aavenir. "The new release also introduces zero-touch invoice procesing and bulk action accelerators for speedy and streamlined invoice processing with complete visibility across review and approval processes - leading to shortened Accounts Payable cycles."
Aavenir Invoiceflow Winter Release 2022-23 - At a glance
Businesses looking to accelerate their invoice processing cycle and streamline vendor relationships can Talk to the Experts at Aavenir and Schedule a Demo to experience Aavenir Invoiceflow in action.
About Aavenir
Aavenir is a next-generation SaaS company that delivers the 'future of work' with AI/ML-powered Source-to-Pay solutions on ServiceNow. Led by industry leaders with 25+ years of domain experience, Aavenir solutions comprise Contract Lifecycle Management, Contract Obligation Management, Sourcing Management, Vendor Onboarding Management, Supplier Information Management, Collaboration portals, and Accounts Payable Automation.
Visit website: aavenir.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005540/en/
02/07/2011
03/15/2013
IDEA SHOWCASE Keynote/Welcome Address - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 5:20pm
Keynote Address by White Label Communications: The UCaaS Landscape - Leveraging Technology Advances to Ensure You Maintain Control of Your Business
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 10:30am
What do MSPs Want from Their Vendors?
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 1:00-1:45pm