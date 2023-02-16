[January 24, 2023] New Release: Accounts Payable Automation Solution Aavenir Invoiceflow takes Efficiency and Supplier Collaboration to the Next Level

Aavenir is a leading source-to-pay SaaS solutions provider and ServiceNow Elite Partner, empowering organizations worldwide to streamline their sourcing, procurement, contracting, and accounts payable processes with AI-enabled Digital Workflows. Recently, Aavenir announced the latest product release of their Accounts Payable (AP) Automation software Aavenir Invoiceflow. "This Winter Release is a game-changer for AP Teams as it will drastically improve the user experience and efficiency for organizations. We have introduced self-service supplier portals which will accelerate invoice processing allowing AP teams to coordinate with suppliers with improved collaboration over invoice submission and payments," quoted Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO, Aavenir. "The new release also introduces zero-touch invoice procesing and bulk action accelerators for speedy and streamlined invoice processing with complete visibility across review and approval processes - leading to shortened Accounts Payable cycles."



Aavenir Invoiceflow Winter Release 2022-23 - At a glance Self-service supplier portal: This centralized platform helps improve collaboration, allows invoice submission, and simplifies payment inquiries

This centralized platform helps improve collaboration, allows invoice submission, and simplifies payment inquiries Zero-touch Processing: Touchless rule-based invoice processing with automated extraction, mapping, and approvals without manual intervention

Touchless rule-based invoice processing with automated extraction, mapping, and approvals without manual intervention Split Invoice Processing: Enables the differentiation/split of multiple invoices shared in a single document or PDF

Enables the differentiation/split of multiple invoices shared in a single document or PDF Improved Invoice Search Experience: Offers flexible invoice listing for simplified search, sorting and personalized view

Offers flexible invoice listing for simplified search, sorting and personalized view New Dashboard Reports: Provides visibility into spend segmentation based on vendor, status, and PO/Non-PO

Provides visibility into spend segmentation based on vendor, status, and PO/Non-PO Bulk Actions: Allows bulk approvals, reassigning and rejecting invoices with a standard comment Businesses looking to accelerate their invoice processing cycle and streamline vendor relationships can Talk to the Experts at Aavenir and Schedule a Demo to experience Aavenir Invoiceflow in action.

About Aavenir Aavenir is a next-generation SaaS company that delivers the 'future of work' with AI/ML-powered Source-to-Pay solutions on ServiceNow. Led by industry leaders with 25+ years of domain experience, Aavenir solutions comprise Contract Lifecycle Management, Contract Obligation Management, Sourcing Management, Vendor Onboarding Management, Supplier Information Management, Collaboration portals, and Accounts Payable Automation. Visit website: aavenir.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005540/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]