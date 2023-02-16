TMCnet News
New Report: StockX Breaks Revenue and Trade Records in 2022, Reveals Top-Traded and Fastest-Growing Brands
– StockX's annual report sheds light on market trends and predictions for the year ahead –
DETROIT, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report out today, StockX details the top-traded and fastest-growing brands on its platform over the last year. StockX's annual report – Big Facts: Current Culture Index – notes that the company surpassed 1.5 million lifetime sellers, 12 million lifetime buyers, and 40 million lifetime trades in 2022. The company also reveals key metrics around its verification process, noting that in 2022 it turned away nearly $100 million worth of products that didn't meet its stringent verification standards.
A solid and growing global footprint has helped accelerate the business. In 2022, international sellers accounted for nearly 50% of all StockX trades, up about 25% since 2021.
"Our seller community thrived this year, and even with a tough economic backdrop, demand for current culture products didn't waver," said Scott Cutler, StockX CEO. "2022 brought new wins for our business as we posted record revenue and trades and served our community of buyers and sellers around the globe. Even as the world faces an uncertain climate in 2023, we're committed to putting in the work and making the necessary investments to continue delivering a best-in-class experience to our global customer base."
Highlights from StockX's 2023 Current Culture Index include:
About StockX
StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel and accessories, electronics, collectibles and trading cards. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs more than 1,500 people across offices and 13 authentication centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.
[1] Release week is defined as the sneaker's release date plus six additional days.
