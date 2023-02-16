TMCnet News
|
New Census Solutions Partner Program Empowers Service Providers with Data Activation for Their Clients
Census launches Solutions Partner program to provide training, sales, co-marketing support, and more to data consulting partners.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Census, the leading Data Activation platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, has launched its Solutions Partners program to enlist agencies and service providers who want to help their clients do more with data.
Organizations that join the Census Solutions Partners program will receive priority access to dedicated resources across Census sales, marketing, and product teams so they can build their businesses using Census's Data Activation and Reverse ETL platform. The Solutions Partner program was developed specifically to create value for partners and provide collaborative support in three specific areas:
Census also has launched a new partner portal as a self-service hub for partners to manage their accounts. Solutions Partners can access co-marketing materials, Census Product Certifications, and enablement materials. The portal also facilitates collaboration with Census partner managers, offering bi-directional deal visibility, managing referral payments to partners, and partnership analytics for quarterly goal tracking.
"Census is a great reverse ETL tool – easy to set up, maintain syncs, and very quick to deliver value," said Scott Breitenother, Founder and CEO of Brooklyn Data Co. "We love their dbt integration and find Census a great addition to the modern data stack to help our clients leverage their product data. On top of that, the Census team is also always available to work with us and our clients through any questions or projects, big or small."
For more information or to sign up for the Census Solutions Partners program, visit census.partnerstack.com.
About Census
Census turns data warehouses into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data from a single source of truth. With its Data Activation platform, powered by reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load), data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-census-solutions-partner-program-empowers-service-providers-with-data-activation-for-their-clients-301723895.html
SOURCE Census
03/12/2009
02/14/2011
Managing the Hybrid Workforce: The Factors that Really Matter
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 8:30-9:15am
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/14/23
Time: 2:00-2:30pm
Focus on Customer Experience â€“ Using Artificial Intelligence to Transform the Contact Center
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 10:30-11:15am