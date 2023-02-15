TMCnet News
New immersive exhibition by OASIS immersion - transformé: a futuristic immersive journey inspired by true events
MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - As it prepares to enter its second year of operations, OASIS immersion, Canada's largest immersive destination, presents transformé, a fascinating voyage rooted in real-life stories from which emerges the infinite power of courage and empathy. This 80-minute luminous and interactive walkthrough exhibition spans eight works originally designed for virtual reality headsets, then reformatted for the show, sometimes reinvented OASIS-style, into a collective public experience. As of January 19 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, visitors will be able to embark on a futuristic, moving, and even transforming journey.
Staged for the first time worldwide, the exhibition plunges visitors into the heart of the human experience by addressing contemporary issues like mental health, compassion, inequality, diversity and wonder, taking them on a personal and transfixing ride of sights and sounds. In designing the exhibition, which stars Marion Cotillard and Emmanuel Schwartz, among others, the creative and technical teams of OASIS immersion worked alongside some of the biggest international names in virtual reality.
Immerse yourself in the trailer here.
A SPECTACULAR VISUAL AND AURAL JOURNEY
transformé invites you to see the world through the eyes of various protagonists, rewarding visitors with an uplifting perspective on some of the issues very much alive today.
"The transformé exhibition sprang from a desire to explore the idea of converging individual-based virtual reality immersion with our own Oasis brand of collective immersion, for the purpose of building a narrative around shifting our perspective to others' point of view, so we may recognize how powerful a force courage and empathy are in our lives. More concretely, the transformé immersive walkthrough pr se tells compelling stories, layered over rich visuals and sounds and spectacular installations, which we believe speak to our times," explains Denys Lavigne, CEO and cofounder of OASIS immersion.
"Developing transformé was the fruit of a unique collaboration involving our creative and technical teams and a group of talented virtual reality artists. It was a painstaking process at the storytelling, technical and research levels through working with AI and creating the show's soundscape. I'd like to thank everyone for their commitment and openness to exploring digital creation in bold new ways. To a certain extent, this show is a tribute to their work and the transformative power of immersion," adds Julie Castonguay, Executive Producer at OASIS immersion.
The new immersive exhibition shepherds visitors through the venue's three galleries, each with its own set of deeply experiential and emotional narratives:
PORTAL GALLERY / THE CHALLENGES THAT HELP US GROW
On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)
Vestige
TELEPORTER GALLERY / AT THE CROSSROADS OF PLACE
Tokyo Light Odyssey
Container
Ferenj
PANORAMA GALLERY / A RENEWED OUTLOOK EMERGES
Goliath
Notes on Blindness
Conscious Existence
About OASIS immersion
The OASIS immersion group is an entertainment organization specialized in the creation, exhibit and distribution of immersive experiences developed in keeping with industry best practices. OASIS immersion is located in a 2,200 m2 high-performance multimedia environment on the first floor of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. It offers a walk-through museum-type experience including three immersive galleries, two light experiences and a lounge area with café-bar and boutique. Its programming features leading talent in the immersive arts and presents contemporary themes from an inspiring and optimistic perspective. The OASIS immersion galleries are also available for private events. For more information visit oasis.im.
