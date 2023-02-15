TMCnet News
New Survey Finds 63% of Retailers Are Short Frontline Staff, but Only 8% Plan to Invest in Improving the Frontline Employee Experience This Year
According to a new study commissioned by WorkJam, the world's leading digital frontline workplace, 63% of retail companies are currently operating with a frontline employee deficit, but only 8% of them plan to invest in improving the frontline experience in the next 12 months to help address their labor shortages. The study is the first global survey covering the frontline employee experience across industries that include retail, hospitality, restaurants, travel, manufacturing and healthcare. Conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of WorkJam, the survey polled 502 business decision makers at some of the world's largest employers of frontline workers.
The WorkJam study also found that 80% of decision makers across industries and geographies want to leverage technology to improve the frontline experience, but struggle with prioritizing digital investments. In fact, 71% of all leaders surveyed worry that investment in technology that improves processes and efficiency is taking precedence over tech that ultimately creates a better frontline employee experience.
"Focusing on the frontline employee experience is key to achieving business goals, including growing revenue, engaging and retaining associates, increasing efficiency and ultimately delivering an excellent customer experience," said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. "This survey shows that business decision makers across retail and many other industries want to improve the frontline experience through digital innovation-and understand that doing so is key to their overall business success-but are struggling to prioritize investments in technology that empowers frontline workers and makes their daily work lives significantly better."
OTHER KEY FINDINGS
WorkJam commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a November 2022 survey of 502 business leaders in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia who are charged with making decisions regarding employee scheduling, communication, task management and learning. Of the executives surveyed, 51% work at companies with 5,000-9,999 frontline employees, 28% work at companies with 10,000-14,999 frontline employees, 12% work at companies with 15,000-19,999 frontline employees and 9% work at companies with more than 20,000 frontline employees.
About WorkJam
WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more - all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.
