New Feature From Topia Allows HR And Global Mobility Professionals To Better Manage Group, Project Team And Bulk Moves
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility and distributed work technology, today announced its upcoming plans for new functionality which will help HR and global mobility departments manage group, project team and bulk moves more effectively.
Companies often need to move large numbers of employees to different locations for many reasons, including new stores or sites opening, projects being carried out in other locations, teams being sent to conferences, company off-sites and large-scale onboarding of graduate recruits taking place. In these cases, HR and mobility professionals need to quickly get holistic insights into the status of the mobile group and any associated mobility costs, along with service delivery and risks, all while managing tasks and data permissions as a group. Groups could consist of a mix of assignees, transferring employees, business travelers or commuters, and need to be managed both at an individual case level and as an overall group.
As part of Topia's market-leading global talent mobility and distributed work platform, it will be adding a new feature that enables organizations to:
This new feature builds on a series of innovations Topia has made in recent years to create the most comprehensive technology platform to support global talent mobility, travel compliance and remote and distributed work.
The functionality is targeted to be released in Summer 2023.
To learn more, please email [email protected].
About Topia
Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.
