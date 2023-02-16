TMCnet News
|
New Palmetto Platform Transforms Residential Clean Energy, Delivering Faster Installs & Winning Customer Experience
CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, the leading clean energy technology company, today announced strong results of its new Clean Energy Operating Platform that is revolutionizing the end-to-end consumer solar journey, creating operational efficiencies, allowing sales partners to achieve their growth potential, and most importantly, delivering the leading industry customer experience with a 70+ Net Promoter Score.
The revamped Palmetto platform, which was released during 2022, has proven to simplify the consumer transaction experience and automate end-to-end workflows from sales, to permitting and design, installation, and system activation. The company's all-in-one sales tool has resulted in a smoother, more efficient process for sales partners, ultimately resulting in delighted customers who then become ambassadors for solar energy in their communities.
Palmetto points to several key metrics to demonstrate the success of its improved operating system.
Palmetto offers a seamless, national fulfillment network, servicing homeowners with local sales and installation specialists to advance the clean energy economy in communities across the nation. Palmetto's energy intelligence simulates and models the solar potential and energy load profiles for 84% of rooftops in the U.S., including local requirements for 130+ utility service areas, plus demographic, market and building level data.
For more information about Palmetto and its services, please visit: www.palmetto.com. To explore opportunities and become a sales partner, please visit https://palmetto.com/join-us/sales-member.
About Palmetto
Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is a right, not a privilege. Palmetto makes it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power. They enable brands entering or growing within the residential clean energy market to increase their revenue and decarbonization goals for continued impact and growth. The company's Clean Energy Operating Platform enables end-to-end sales, financing, fulfillment, permitting, energy intelligence insights, digital sales funnel and a digital customer experience. The company was awarded Most Forward-Thinking Contractor by Solar Power World in 2022. Palmetto's Get-Solar, Give-Solar program provides underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa with access to clean energy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com.
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-palmetto-platform-transforms-residential-clean-energy-delivering-faster-installs--winning-customer-experience-301719391.html
SOURCE Palmetto
04/29/2010
12/08/2009
04/09/2009
Technological Innovations for Optimizing Work Processes and Increasing Employee Safety
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 10:30am
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Pub Crawl on Expo Floor
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 3:00pm
Using ARI and AGI to Connect Asterisk Instances in a Large Scale Environment
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 10:45-11:30am