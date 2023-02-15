TMCnet News
New Horizons Wins Prestigious Training Award
For the 15th year in a row, the company makes this top training list.
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons IT and Business Training Solutions, a leading global provider of cutting edge IT training to corporate learners and administrators, announced today that the company has again made the list of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies in the world by Training Industry. With its 2022 listing, New Horizons has now made the list fifteen consecutive years.
"Our Top IT Training List is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of IT training providers," wrote the publication's editors when the 2022 awards were announced. "We continuously monitor the training marketplace looking for the best providrs of IT training that offer a breadth of courses and content."
In an increasingly complex digital environment, companies are seeking IT professionals who have the skills required to make best use of the tools they have already invested in. As the industry's recognized one-stop partner for life-long technology and business career advancement or team optimization solutions, New Horizons offers an extensive selection of vendor-authorized training classes for top technology providers like Adobe, AWS, Cisco, Citrix, CompTIA, Microsoft, VMware and more.
According to the publication, selection of this year's Top IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
"Training Industry is one of the most trusted sources of information for the business of learning, so we are very pleased to again make this prestigious list," said Mikell Rigg Parsch, New Horizons CEO. "In this fast-changing world, it behooves companies to offer their employees the opportunities they are seeking to upskill and remain relevant. We're proud to be the training partner that more companies are choosing to meet this goal."
About New Horizons
