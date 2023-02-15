[November 23, 2022] New Market Entry Alpha Capital - A Trading Platform with A.I Algorithm

LONDON , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new crypto trading platform Alpha Capital has officially unveiled its App. Alpha Capital uses the latest arbitrage and quantitative trading strategies to maximize profits for crypto traders. The App appears meticulously thought out for maximum proficiency, demonstrating an emphasis on 'easy to use' and 'frictionless UX'. With an intuitive design, no prior knowledge or experience is required in order to fully benefit from the platform's features, even crypto novices are able to understand and utilize the App on mobile or desktop. "Crypto is hard. We make it easy." is exactly what Alpha Capital pledges and coincidentally what everyone wants to hear in these uncertain times. Alpha Capital aims for stability and predictability, ensuring the security of users through transparency of their inner workings. The notion of unsustainable yield is absent at Alpha Capital as it guarantees to never take on more funds than can be efficiently traded. Additionally, the firm caps investment amounts as required in order to warant consistent results and eliminate the chance of APR falling below 180% whilst potentially still reaching up to 400%.



The new crypto trading firm, transmits a sense of security to its traders by offering them the opportunity to invest on their own terms. Their proprietary insurance model establishes a secure fund which will eventually cover the full amount invested by each user. The platform exhibits an infrequently met level of reliability in the crypto space through its extensive efforts. Having no fixed terms and no lockups as well as the ability to deposit and withdraw at any time, is evidence of the extra layers of protection they offer. Control over investment is at no moment out of hand as App users have daily access to rewards and no minimum withdrawal amount.

The platform showcases crypto portfolios that assert high performance as a result of being designed by established crypto experts. Currently operating on the BNB Chain and Polygon network, it employs quantitative trading algorithms and market-neutral strategies that range from low-latency arbitrage trading to medium timescale quant strategies. It is fit for anyone seeking an intelligent venture in the current bear market. Website: https://alphacapital.app/

