New Website Home Page and Content Released on Deem.com

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile-first corporate travel management software provider, today announced a refreshed home page and new content on its Deem.com website. The new home page design offers a clean, white background with minimal animation and an easier way to find information readers need about controlling business travel program costs, technology for sustainability, Deem’s mobile business travel apps, and more.

New content in the site focuses on specific ways travel managers can control company costs within their business travel program. The website guide also includes video and links to a recent industry survey conducted by GBTA.

The new landing page about controlling corporate travel program costs was inspired by statistics from the aforementioned survey, including an indication that fewer than one-third of travl managers say that cost containment is their travel program’s greatest strength.







“We revealed a modern, new site in February 2021 with the launch of our Etta business travel software,” said Tahnee Perry, vice president of marketing, Deem. “Today, we see shifting priorities for travel managers as people feel more confident about traveling again. It’s always our goal to be a resource in our industry, and our new site content reflects that mission.”

The new front-page look and content is meant to be more helpful to users seeking information about corporate travel software and does not indicate any deeper changes within Deem concerning its mission or values. Deem’s travel management tools will continue to expand on its helpful and award-winning offerings within the Etta travel management software.

Etta is the name of the mobile-first travel management software created by Deem. A platform for travel managers to easily plan and create even complex business travel programs, Etta helps them control company costs and offers important features including built-in functionality for ride hail with Uber for Business, accessibility features, sustainability information on flights, hotels, and car rentals, and more proactive duty of care features.

Etta has won numerous awards in 2022 including Fast Company Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company Innovation by Design acknowledgements, as well as awards from G2, American Business Awards, Muse Creative, and others.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

