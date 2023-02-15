[November 17, 2022] New Slim CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip and MagSafe Wallet Available Now

CLCKR stands color match with new iPhone 14 cases; both products available for iPhone 12/13/14 MagSafe compatible devices and cases Black Friday Sale includes up to 20% off MagSafe Accessories MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLCKR, the mobile phone accessory company, announced today the availability of a new slimmer CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip and the MagSafe Wallet with Stand, both compatible with Apple iPhone MagSafe devices. All products are available now online at CLCKR.com and some models available on amazon.com. CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip Designed with a strong 3500G magnet to attach directly to an iPhone 12/13/14 MagSafe compatible case, the new CLCKR stand and grip - slimmer than the original - transforms the device into a multi-faceted, easy-viewing hub of communication and entertainment in portrait and landscape modes. To help prevent drops, the grip allows users to hold on to the device whileon-the-go. For MagSafe charging, simply slide CLCKR off the back. The product is available in 5 colors including Black, Blue, Deep Purple, Pink, Lavender and Richmond Finch Blossom for $29.99.



CLCKR MagSafe Wallet with Stand The CLCKR MagSafe Wallet with Stand is the only accessory you'll ever need. The wallet attaches directly to your iPhone 12/13/14 MagSafe compatible case and has space for 2 cards. The built-in patented Stand & Grip enables the device to be used in portrait and landscape modes while also keeping it secure when running around and being active. CLCKR MagSafe Wallet and Stand come in Black and Lavender and is available now for $39.99.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will offer up to 50% off CLCKR Phone Cases, up to 30% off Universal Stands and up to 20% off MagSafe accessories. Sale runs from November 21 to November 28, 2022. ABOUT CLCKR CLCKR is a patented universal and multi-functional mobile phone stand grip, enabling multiple viewing positions and a secure grip to prevent drops while on-the-go. Our mission is to make life easier, allowing each user to engage with their mobile in new and different ways. Whether consuming data, creating content or interacting with others on social media and video calls. CLCKR enhances people's lives and reduces the stress on their hands through its ergonomic design. To learn more, please visit: https://www.clckr.com/. Media kit available here. Media Contact:

Monica Rohleder

847.606.1973

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-slim-clckr-magsafe-stand--grip-and-magsafe-wallet-available-now-301681503.html SOURCE CLCKR

