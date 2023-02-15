[November 15, 2022] New Disk Drill 5: up to 30% higher data restoration rates, RAID recovery, and new photo & video file formats support

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverFiles announces the release of the new major version of Disk Drill for Mac and Windows . Disk Drill 5 introduces a new modular user interface, recovery from Windows and Linux software RAID arrays, VHD and VHDX support, and adds new file formats to its Deep Scan resulting in up to 30% higher data restoration success rates. Mac users will also enjoy full compatibility with macOS Ventura and data recovery from iPhones, iPads running the latest iOS and iPadOS 16, as well as their local backups as recovery sources. The new version of Disk Drill Data Recovery introduces numerous usability and under-the-hood enhancements to deliver the best data recovery experience and results. With just a few clicks, Disk Drill 5 can start a deleted files scan of your computer's internal or external drive, connected mobile devices, memory cards, digital cameras, and more. Previously, it wasn't possible to recover data directly from RAID arrays using Disk Drill, but that changed with the release of the new version, which introduces data recovery from Windows and Linux software RAID arrays. Moreover, the new Disk Drill 5 can now mount, scan, and recover data from virtual hard disk drives aved as VHD and VHDX files.



The new Disk Drill 5 now restores up to 30% more data. Disk Drill 5 recognizes over 40 new file formats for musicians, photographers, designers, video producers, and other professionals - Google Pixel Motion Photos, Insta360, Canon raw images, True Motion, RED Cinema videos, XD, XMIND, and many more. Depending on your recovery case, on an average scan, Disk Drill finds up to 30% more lost files. With the new recovery chance prediction feature in the Mac version, users can see how well the data will be restored with intuitive labeling that indicates high, medium, or low chances of recovering found files. It's now easier to manage recoverable data with the new file labeling, advanced filters, sorting, and improved preview.

Meanwhile, Windows users enjoy up to 8x faster scans for lost data. The new Disk Drill 5 scans the devices faster than before, including damaged and slow drives, thanks to multiple internal enhancements without sacrificing the quality of the found data. Intuitive enough for casual users and more than capable of delivering professional-grade results, the latest version of Disk Drill for Mac and Windows is a great first aid toolset to quickly address data loss situations, regardless of how serious they may seem. VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZhJJ0A27Wk About CleverFiles CleverFiles is a US-based software development company specializing in data recovery solutions, developing Disk Drill for Mac & Windows since 2011. Our mission is to secure personal data one computer at a time, empowering users with affordable tools to solve everyday technical challenges. For more details, please, visit https://www.cleverfiles.com/. Contact Information:

PR & Marketing Contact

Alina Mulova

Email: Alina[at]cleverfiles.com This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-disk-drill-5-up-to-30-higher-data-restoration-rates-raid-recovery-and-new-photo--video-file-formats-support-301678027.html SOURCE CleverFiles

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]