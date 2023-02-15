[November 14, 2022] New Survey Shows Tie Between Burnout and Lack of Workplace Training

Respondents report training would help them feel more engaged in their roles LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus , part of the pioneering talent development platform Penn Foster and one of the nation's most trusted online healthcare training and professional development providers, today announced that workplace burnout is on the rise, according to a survey commissioned by the company. Survey findings demonstrate the role between on-the-job training and feeling more engaged at work. Key findings include: 40% of Americans say they are experiencing more burnout at work compared to last year. This is particularly true among ages 18-34 (54%) and those ages 35-54 (52%), compared to those ages 55+ (19%).





For people in full-time roles with children in the house, 58% report more burnout.





More than half of Americans say they have not received any workplace training in the last year (56%), and 40% say it would make them more engaged in their role. "High turnover rates and burnout remain a tremendous challenge for organizations, particularly in the healthcare sector," said Shauna Vorkink, VP of Learner Experience at Carrus. "The good news is that offering workplace training is a cost-effective way to help engage and retain the great employees companies have. By investing in staff career development and emphasizing their importance to the organization, it ensures business continuity."



