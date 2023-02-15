TMCnet News
|
New IDTechEx Report Forecasts US$27Bn in 2033 for Electronic Skin Patches Market
BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world adopts more wearable technology into our daily lives, the next generation of electronic wearables are ascending: the electronic skin patch. In diabetes and heart monitoring, electronic skin patches have already transformed the industry. These devices may well enable a revolution for the rest of healthcare and beyond.
IDTechEx have published their latest research, "Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033", which estimates that the electronic skin patch market will grow to over US$27bn by 2033. This market research report characterizes the markets, technologies, and players in electronic skin patches. With coverage across 13 application areas, historic market data from 2010-2022, and electronic skin patches market forecasts from 2023 to 2033, it is the most comprehensive study compiled for this product area.
In many ways, electronic skin patches are the goal for wearable electronics, augmenting the wearer with minimal burden and maximum comfort. Interest in electronic skin patches began in the early 2010s, and the industry has come a long way. For example, in the past ten years, electronic skin patches have transformed the industry for diabetes. The IDTechEx report discusses how continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps can slash the daily burden of disease management for the wearer. The report also looks at the next steps for technology innovation to further improve diabetes management. The report explores how electronic skin patches are rocking the heart monitoring industry by enabling caregivers to monitor patients with greater accuracy, wirelessly, and in real-time. The industry's rapid growth, with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2010 to 2022, demonstraes the incredible value of electronic skin patches. The industry is not slowing down; the IDTechEx report identifies several rising stars and untapped markets to watch in the coming years.
The main contents covered in "Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033" are:
The report looks at each application area for electronic skin patches, discussing the relevant technology, product types, competitive landscape, industry players, pricing, historic revenue, and market forecasts. Key aspects of the report include:
To learn more about the IDTechEx report "Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033", including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/patches.
Images download: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f77snuufr7f4oeg5yu5ev/h?dl=0&rlkey=cnpv0vpk5srwn3fnv0n28nfrp
About IDTechEx
IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.
Media Contact:
Lucy Rogers
Social Media Links:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943857/Electronic_Skin_Patches_2023_2033.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-idtechex-report-forecasts-us27bn-in-2033-for-electronic-skin-patches-market-301674223.html
SOURCE IDTechEx
02/21/2012
02/08/2009
Keynote Presentation TBA
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 10:30am
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 9:45-10:15am
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 7:00am-7:00pm