[September 22, 2022] New NIL organization Hoosiers Connect to facilitate exclusive access to Indiana University men's basketball and football player experiences and form sponsorship agreements between brands and athletes

Hoosiers Connect, a new Indiana nonprofit, was launched today to facilitate sponsorship agreements between commercial brands and Indiana University (IU) athletes and offer individual and corporate members unprecedented access to experiences with IU men's basketball and football athletes, including a drawing for two floor tickets to a Big Ten game, player-guided tours of the football and basketball facilities, and more. Hoosiers Connect will be led by Executive Director Tyler Harris, former IU basketball player Collin Hartman as Vice President of Partnerships, and board members Pete Yonkman, Jared Jeffries, Brenna Wise, Wesley Jones, and Jeana Finlinson. "As our leaders engaged with businesses and individual supporters about Hoosiers For Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners local charities with IU student athletes who are passionate about using their NIL platform to amplify philanthropic work, we saw an opportunity to use our expertise in the quickly-changing NIL space-and leverage our existing relationships with IU student athletes-to support businesses that want to use NIL for their commercial endeavors," Harris said. With extensive experience in NIL and established relationships with IU athletes, Hoosiers Connect will connect fans and businesses to IU men's basketball and football athletes. Individual members and corporate sponsors gain exclusive IU men's basketball and football player experiences, tickets, and swag. "With the return of fan favorites and an exciting group of freshmen, the 2022-2023 season is the perfect time to join Hoosiers Connect and make some lasting memories," Hartman said. "When you become a member, you will enjoy truly unforgettable experiences with family, friends, clients, and colleagues." For corporate sponsors, Hoosiers Connect will provide membership packages and facilitate valuable NIL advertising agreements with IU athletes. "Companies are thinking creatively about the commercial side of NIL, and we see a real opportunity to facilitate NIL agreements in a way that follows the rules, benefits local businesses, and ultimately helps Indiana flourish," Hartman said. "One business we spoke to is highly focused on building a robust talent pipeline in Indiana, so we are working on an NIL agreement with an athlete who can attract attention at an upcoming career fair. It's a win-win." Individual Hoosiers Connect membership benefits Cream Level Access $100/mo or $1,200 annually Perks include: Men's basketballand football t-shirts through Campus Ink

A men's basketball floating head poster

One entry for men's basketball and one for football team autographed memorabilia

Monthly video updates from the players

One entry per membership for two court side seats at a men's basketball Big Ten game

One entry per membership for Big Ten Henke Hall of Champions seats

Access to a June 2023 welcome event with the players



$500/mo or $6K annually

Perks include all the benefits of Cream Level Access plus: Player-guided tours of the men's basketball and football facilities

An invitation to a football tailgate hosted by the men's basketball players

Two tickets to a home basketball game and a home football game annually Candy Stripe Level Access $1K/mo or $12K/annually Capped at 50 members annually Perks include all the benefits of Cream and Crimson Level Access plus: Two Adidas men's basketball or football players' jerseys

Two personalized football and men's basketball player videos

Access to a pre-game men's basketball dinner hosted by football players

One entry for special event packages (ex. men's basketball in Las Vegas or a football Bowl game)

Tickets to our annual gala hosted by men's basketball and football players

Two Q&A video calls with coaching staff from men's basketball, and two with coaching staff from football Corporate sponsorship benefits Silver Sponsorship $50,000 5 Candy Stripe Level membership packages

A partnership agreement with an IU athlete that includes your choice of social media posts and/or appearances aligned with your company's strategic priorities

Silver Sponsorship recognition on all communications to members, including a newsletter, event signage, and more Gold Sponsorship $100,000 10 Candy Stripe Level membership packages

A partnership agreement with an IU athlete that includes your choice of social media posts and/or appearances aligned with your company's strategic priorities

Gold Sponsorship recognition on all communications to members, including a newsletter, event signage, and more

A Hoosiers Connect membership event recap video that you can use and share Platinum Sponsorship $200,000 20 Candy Stripe Level membership packages

A partnership agreement with an IU athlete that includes your choice of social media posts and/or appearances aligned with your company's strategic priorities

Platinum Sponsorship recognition on all communications to members, including a newsletter, event signage, and more

A Hoosiers Connect membership event recap video that you can use and share

Additional promotional opportunities of your company to Hoosiers Connect members Learn more at hoosiersconnect.com About Hoosiers Connect Indiana nonprofit Hoosiers Connect forms compliant advertising sponsorship agreements between commercial brands and Indiana University (IU) athletes. As a liaison between business leaders and IU athletes, Hoosiers Connect helps commercial brands generate awareness using IU athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL). For more information, visit www.HoosiersConnect.com. Hoosiers Connect is not pursuing tax-exempt status and does not accept donations from the public. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005720/en/

