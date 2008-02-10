TMCnet News
New NIL organization Hoosiers Connect to facilitate exclusive access to Indiana University men's basketball and football player experiences and form sponsorship agreements between brands and athletes
Hoosiers Connect, a new Indiana nonprofit, was launched today to facilitate sponsorship agreements between commercial brands and Indiana University (IU) athletes and offer individual and corporate members unprecedented access to experiences with IU men's basketball and football athletes, including a drawing for two floor tickets to a Big Ten game, player-guided tours of the football and basketball facilities, and more.
Hoosiers Connect will be led by Executive Director Tyler Harris, former IU basketball player Collin Hartman as Vice President of Partnerships, and board members Pete Yonkman, Jared Jeffries, Brenna Wise, Wesley Jones, and Jeana Finlinson.
"As our leaders engaged with businesses and individual supporters about Hoosiers For Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners local charities with IU student athletes who are passionate about using their NIL platform to amplify philanthropic work, we saw an opportunity to use our expertise in the quickly-changing NIL space-and leverage our existing relationships with IU student athletes-to support businesses that want to use NIL for their commercial endeavors," Harris said.
With extensive experience in NIL and established relationships with IU athletes, Hoosiers Connect will connect fans and businesses to IU men's basketball and football athletes.
Individual members and corporate sponsors gain exclusive IU men's basketball and football player experiences, tickets, and swag.
"With the return of fan favorites and an exciting group of freshmen, the 2022-2023 season is the perfect time to join Hoosiers Connect and make some lasting memories," Hartman said. "When you become a member, you will enjoy truly unforgettable experiences with family, friends, clients, and colleagues."
For corporate sponsors, Hoosiers Connect will provide membership packages and facilitate valuable NIL advertising agreements with IU athletes.
"Companies are thinking creatively about the commercial side of NIL, and we see a real opportunity to facilitate NIL agreements in a way that follows the rules, benefits local businesses, and ultimately helps Indiana flourish," Hartman said. "One business we spoke to is highly focused on building a robust talent pipeline in Indiana, so we are working on an NIL agreement with an athlete who can attract attention at an upcoming career fair. It's a win-win."
Individual Hoosiers Connect membership benefits
Cream Level Access
$100/mo or $1,200 annually
Perks include:
$500/mo or $6K annually
Perks include all the benefits of Cream Level Access plus:
Candy Stripe Level Access
$1K/mo or $12K/annually Capped at 50 members annually
Perks include all the benefits of Cream and Crimson Level Access plus:
Corporate sponsorship benefits
Silver Sponsorship
$50,000
Gold Sponsorship
$100,000
Platinum Sponsorship
$200,000
Learn more at hoosiersconnect.com
About Hoosiers Connect
Indiana nonprofit Hoosiers Connect forms compliant advertising sponsorship agreements between commercial brands and Indiana University (IU) athletes. As a liaison between business leaders and IU athletes, Hoosiers Connect helps commercial brands generate awareness using IU athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL). For more information, visit www.HoosiersConnect.com. Hoosiers Connect is not pursuing tax-exempt status and does not accept donations from the public.
