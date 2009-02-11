TMCnet News
New Announcement: UltFone has Released an iPhone 14 Compatible Toolkit
NEW YORK, Sept, 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Apple will release the eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 series. The most recent iPhone uses iOS 16, and as iOS 16 is a new operating system, few applications are designed to work with it. However, UltFone, a newly established international software provider, declared that all of its products are compatible with the iPhone 14 series.
After the announcement, UltFone CEO, Mike Lee, said: "It is exciting to know about the release of the iPhone 14, and we don't want people to hesitate to purchase it. At UltFone, we've always made sure that every product is the ideal match for each customer's requirements. Because we always use the most recent firmware when developing our applications, iPhone 14 compatibility is guaranteed."
UltFone Transfer Without a backup, move WhatsApp chat, messages, and other data between iOS and Android. Messages from WhatsApp may be transferred across iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devices and then restored. Easily. Without doing a factory reset, you may directly move WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business between iOS and Android. It works perfectly with the iPhone 14.
UltFone iOS data manager
UltFone iOS Data Recovery
UltFone iOS System Repair
UltFone iOS Location Changer
