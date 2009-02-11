TMCnet News
New Edition of Arthur D. Little's Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience
Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience - Innovating From Resources To Customers - the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking.
The magazine features seven articles:
Winning The War For Digital Talent
Achieving Resilience And Sustainability For The EV Battery Supply Chain
Why The Bio-Based Materials Market Is Finally Poised For Growth
Disruption - Can Banks Strike Back?
Closing The Innovation Gaps Between Business Units
Creative Thinking For Leaders
How Insects Can Reinvent The Food Chain
Rick Eagar, Partner Emeritus at Arthur D. Little and Chief Editor of PRISM, comments: "Only a few years ago, resilience mainly focused on how to manage operational risks and respond effectively to crises. But today it's also about innovation along the entire value chain, from resources to customers, and finding new, more agile ways of doing business in a world where disruption is the norm. This latest edition of PRISM is a guide to resilience in all its forms."
This latest edition of PRISM can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/5n7t68mr
