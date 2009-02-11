[September 20, 2022] New Edition of Arthur D. Little's Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience

Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience - Innovating From Resources To Customers - the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/ Arthur D. Little Prism S2 2022: The New Resilience - Innovating from Resources to Customers (Graphic: Business Wire) The magazine features seven articles: Winning The War For Digital Talent

Digital skills are today central to competitiveness, value creation, and business resilience, and therefore simply outsourcing to address the digital skills gap is becoming less attractive. This edition's lead article outlines some better strategies that businesses can adopt. Achieving Resilience And Sustainability For The EV Battery Supply Chain

Electric vehicles are at the heart of decarbonising mobility, yet battery supply chains are complex and fragile. This article sets out a toolkit for building a resilient battery value chain based on end-to-end visibility. Why The Bio-Based Materials Market Is Finally Poised For Growth

Many of the challenges that have held back the increased production of bio-based materials are being overcome. This articlelooks at how players can identify and successfully harness these new areas for growth.



Disruption - Can Banks Strike Back?

Many believe the traditional universal bank is dead - but transformation is possible. This article identifies the six priorities traditional players need to embrace if they are to have any chance of survival. Closing The Innovation Gaps Between Business Units

ADL research has found that business units often fail to work consistently and share best practices around innovation. This article outlines the causes of this gap, and how it can be bridged.

Creative Thinking For Leaders

Business leaders face increasing complexity, a faster moving world, and a need to overcome their own cognitive biases. Creative thinking is essential to meet these challenges, but widely misunderstood. This article debunks these myths and provides some practical approaches for leaders to use. How Insects Can Reinvent The Food Chain

An interview with Antoine Hubert, co-founder of Ÿnsect, a rapidly growing agri-food company set to become one of the global leaders in transforming insects into high-performance natural protein solutions. Rick Eagar, Partner Emeritus at Arthur D. Little and Chief Editor of PRISM, comments: "Only a few years ago, resilience mainly focused on how to manage operational risks and respond effectively to crises. But today it's also about innovation along the entire value chain, from resources to customers, and finding new, more agile ways of doing business in a world where disruption is the norm. This latest edition of PRISM is a guide to resilience in all its forms." This latest edition of PRISM can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/5n7t68mr About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations. For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com or www.adl.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]