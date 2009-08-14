TMCnet News
|
New Salesforce Customer 360 Innovations Help Businesses Go Digital Faster and Drive Efficient Growth with Automation and Intelligence
Eighty-six percent of consumers say brand experience is as important as product, but CFO optimism about the economy has dropped 10% over the last two quarters1, meaning companies will likely need to do more with less
Einstein currently generates 175 billion predictions per day, Flow Automations save customers over 100 billion hours every month, and Salesforce runs 1.3 trillion monthly automations on the Salesforce Platform, which amounts to $2.19 trillion in customer business value
Customers like Schneider Electric and GE Appliances are leveraging Salesforce to digitally transform their businesses
SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today introduced new Customer 360 innovations that provide companies with powerful automation and intelligence technologies to drive efficient growth and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale, helping customers do more with less.
With challenging market conditions like inflation, supply chain disruption and labor shortages, it's vital that companies invest in technology that improves operational efficiencies and keeps employees productive, while still delivering the great experiences today's customers have come to expect.
Automating manual tasks helps businesses provide better customer and employee experiences. In fact, 91% of organizations say they need automation technology, but only 23% have actually implemented it across business functions. And, as customer expectations continue to rise, the need for more automated, intelligent processes has increased. Eighty-six percent of consumers say their experience with a brand matters as much as products, while 57% prefer to engage on digital channels.
Companies of all types can benefit from intelligence and automation technology. With these innovations, sales teams can use bots to answer customer questions and close deals faster. Benefits caseworkers can better serve constituents by automating the delivery of public services like healthcare and housing, previously a tedious and manual process. Marketers can automate how they engage with customers across channels, enabling them to respond immediately to actions with relevant content. Customers calling into a contact center can get their requests solved instantly with AI powered bots, or routed to the appropriate channel based on their activity on the company's website. And retailers can quickly deliver new digital promotions to shoppers and find the fastest way to get their product into the hands of customers.
"In times of uncertainty, it's critical for companies to focus on greater intelligence and efficiency while staying flexible and resilient to external pressures and changes in customer expectations," said David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "With Salesforce Customer 360, businesses can automate to save time and money so they can spend their valuable resources on what matters: driving intelligent and personalized customer and employee experiences."
Product Information
Salesforce's Customer 360 is the single source of truth for every customer, delivering end-to-end automation and powerful AI on a low-code, highly scalable platform that connects data across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more so companies can personalize every interaction and drive efficient growth.
Sales Cloud innovations help drive rep effectiveness
To close deals fast, sales teams need technology to help them forecast with precision and ensure every rep is productive and confident.
Service Cloud innovations drive stronger customer engagement with data and automation
Service leaders are dealing with a variety of issues, from rising customer expectations to staffing shortages. Intelligent automation and connected data can help organizations reduce costs and provide engaging customer experiences.
Marketing Cloud drives ROI and cost savings with personalization and automated engagement
Marketers today need to deliver customer engagement on tighter budgets. New Marketing Cloud innovations offer real-time personalization and automated engagement.
Commerce Cloud innovations help companies increase flexibility, margins, and improve customer experiences
In this increasingly digital world, commerce leaders need to find ways to increase relevance and drive efficient growth. To succeed, they need a platform that is flexible, fast, and personalized.
Customers in any industry can leverage Salesforce to drive faster ROI
Companies need technology built specifically for their industry, whether for compliance needs, regulatory management, or serving their customers more quickly. With Salesforce, businesses in any sector can go faster with flexible and automated technology built for their particular needs.
In addition, Salesforce has an extensive partner ecosystem that provides unique expertise and solutions to companies looking to digitally transform their businesses. These partners are equipped to implement these solutions tailored to individual business needs, enabling automated and intelligent interactions that enhance the overall customer experience.
"Today, Sales Cloud covers the full opportunity lifecycle," said Irina Zubova, Vice President, Sales Management and Support at Schneider Electric. "Since building the Digital Opportunity Factory using Sales Cloud, Schneider Electric reduced time-to-close by 30% and earned a 15%–20% success rate from lead to order. Additionally, with Salesforce Platform, Schneider Electric has developed an automated quoting system which has enabled sales and project teams to complete the quote-to-order process for distributors with highly complex orders in as little as 15 minutes."
"We believe that zero distance to customers is the answer to the quintessential question of how to be successful," said Viren Shah, Chief Digital Officer at GE Appliances. "Our partnership with Salesforce enables us to be closer to every single GE Appliances user, understanding their needs, anticipating their desires, and serving them better when they need us. When the pandemic disrupted our normal lives, our 1,700 service agents uninterruptedly continued supporting millions of users from around the country, enabled by Salesforce Service Cloud and Field Service. Solutions such as Consumer Goods Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft help us create insights and intelligence to understand our historic and current service levels; and connect marketing and performance metrics to deliver zero-distance consumer experiences across all channels."
More Information
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.
1 https://www.richmondfed.org/research/national_economy/cfo_survey/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-salesforce-customer-360-innovations-help-businesses-go-digital-faster-and-drive-efficient-growth-with-automation-and-intelligence-301624030.html
SOURCE Salesforce
02/21/2012