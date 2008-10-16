[September 06, 2022] New Miniature Coaxial Reed Relay for High-Speed RF Systems up to 3GHz by Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has launched a new miniature coaxial reed relays for high frequency RF systems up to 3GHz. Series 113RF SIL/SIP reed relays feature a 2mm spacing footprint, enabling them to be stacked at very high densities. When asked "When would reed relays be the best solution for RF and high speed, digital switching systems?" Kevin Mallett, Technical Specialist at Pickering Electronics answered: "These small, screened reed relays are faster and smaller than electromechanical relays (EMR), have a lower insertion loss and better DC capabilities than solid state relays (SSR), and better hot switching performance than micro-electromechanical machine (MEM) products." Series 113RF reed relays are suitable for switching up to 10W, 0.5A. 1 Form A configurations (SPST normally open) are available with 3V or 5V coils with coil resistances of up to 100/300 ohms respectively. At low levels, the ypical life expectancy of Series 113RF reed relays is greater than 250 million reliable operations. The relays employ the highest quality instrumentation grade reed switches with sputtered ruthenium contacts and are ideal for automatic test equipment.



All Series 113RF reed relays feature an internal mu-metal magnetic screen to enable high-density stacking of relays without the risk of adjacent devices interfering with each other resulting in faulty operation. Pickering now offers a coaxial RF option in many of their small, instrumentation reed relay ranges, up to 5 GHz. More information on the new 3 GHz 113RF is available here.

Pickering offer over a thousand standard catalogue reed relays, but for those that require something a little more bespoke, the company offers many standard build options, all the way to a fully customized part, depending on requirements. For example, if you are interested in the 113RF but require a different footprint, specific coil voltages or resistance figures the company would be happy to work with the designer to meet the exact specification request. About Pickering Electronics Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world. The privately-owned Pickering Group comprises three electronics manufacturers: reed relay company Pickering Electronics; Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect which designs and manufactures cables and connectors. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005579/en/

