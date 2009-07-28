[August 02, 2022] New True Powerhouse Partners Bring Talent Acquisition, DE&I and HR Expertise

True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today it has gained three women partners with diverse and deep expertise in recruiting people and talent leaders: Teresa Green, former Fannie Mae vice president, talent acquisition and programs,

Keri Gavin, former Netflix director, executive talent,

Katie Brown, former Funimation chief people officer. "People leaders are at the forefront of many of the most complex and important challenges companies face today," said Shawn Thorne, co-GM, Americas. "Welcoming outstanding partners like Teresa, Keri, and Katie shows True's commitment to helping businesses find transformative talent to address critical issues like building culture, advancing DE&I, and navigating the future of work in an ever-changing environment." Partner Teresa Green, Washington, DC

Teresa Green has a proven track record leading world-class, global talent acquisition teams for large public companies. Most recently, she led talent acquisition, D&I programs and employer branding for Fannie Mae. Previously, she worked for CEB (now Gartner) and Capital One. Teresa is passionate about linking talent strategies to business outcomes and has a reputation for successfully placing transformational leaders at large enterprise organizations. Earlier in her career, Teresa worked at consulting firms and earned special distinction for her recruiting work at a top executive search firm. She chose True because of her desire to be part of a firm with a strong, people-focused culture that values innovation, diversity and transparency in the search process. Partner Keri Gavin, Chicago, IL

Keri Gavin comes to True from Netflix, where as director of executive talent she successfully led efforts to foster meaningful connections with underrepresented executive talent, developed engagement and recruiting strategies, and counseled senior leaders.



Keri started her career as an on-air broadcast journalist, and has interviewed presidential candidates and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Her ability to communicate and connect with people carried through a successful PR career and into executive search, where she built a reputation for increasing diversity at the executive level in large companies including the NFL, Ford Motor Co. and American Airlines. Partner Katie Brown, Los Angeles, CA

Katie Brown chose True after getting to know the talent management firm as a candidate, a client, and most recently as a recruit for the People, Talent, Legal practice. She knows what it takes to hire transformative people leaders and talent partners because she's built a career as a chief people officer and HR leader across high-profile fintech, entertainment, and media companies including Hulu, Funimation, and Dave.

"The collective experiences of Teresa, Keri, and Katie cover every aspect of what it takes to build and lead a world-class people function for a high-performing organization," said Emily Lewis-LaMonica, co-Head of True's People, Talent & Legal practice. "We're proud to introduce these incredible partners to our candidates and clients, and True Search will benefit from their vast networks and their genuine desire to share their expertise with their colleagues." ABOUT TRUE

True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management: True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies and public companies seeking transformative growth. Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions. TrueBridge

TrueBridge connects experienced executives to fractional and interim roles at high-growth companies. Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to executive assessments, which mirrors the methodology used for elite military units to evaluate leadership capability and potential across top talent. AboveBoard

True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates. True Equity

True Equity provides exposure to high-quality venture capital and growth equity investments. As a value-added talent partner, True Equity makes direct investments alongside premier investors. True Equity Fund I is $55m and is focused on Series A and B investments. True Equity Growth Fund II is $100m and focused on late stage venture and growth equity investments. Vera

Vera is a family of investment funds that backs exceptional entrepreneurs and companies dedicated to changing our collective future through technology at the pre-seed, seed, early, and late stages. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005184/en/

