[July 18, 2022]

Peerless Network Honored with 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News

Cloud PBX (News - Alert) Honored for Exceptional Innovation







CHICAGO, IL - July 18, 2022 - Peerless Network announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Cloud PBX from Peerless Network (News - Alert) as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Cloud PBX, Peerless' Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product, delivers a simple-to-use and extremely intuitive solution for the enterprise market. With Cloud PBX, customers can efficiently manage telephone numbers, services, routing, configuration, and inventory over Peerless' fully cloud-based IP network via one system. Featuring a very attractive price point, Peerless' UCaaS model makes it easy for businesses of any size to enjoy zero-touch provisioning and customization via the Peerless Portal, Peerless' automated provisioning platform.

"We appreciate this recognition by TMC (News - Alert) as we grow and introduce more business customers to the overall value proposition of Peerless. Cloud PBX is a clear example of how Peerless has responded to market demand for an agile, feature-rich solution that makes moving to a UCaaS platform easy," commented Rick Knight, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Peerless Network.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Peerless Network as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Cloud PBX" said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Peerless in their groundbreaking work on Cloud PBX."



Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Peerless Network

Peerless Network is a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services that delivers the highest quality voice solutions for VoIP and enterprise customers worldwide. As a disruptor in the telecom industry, Peerless Network is a reliable network that scales efficiencies, lowers customer costs, increases quality, and automates workflows with ease of implementation via our portfolio of cutting-edge products and services. Our automated platforms, the Peerless Portal and ANImate, allow customers to easily provision Cloud PBX, SIP trunking channels, SD-WAN, telephone numbers, local service, domestic/international long distance, and toll-free services from one advanced system. Peerless is dedicated to driving innovation and bringing value to customers by expanding our suite of products, services, and markets we serve. Peerless Network is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.peerlessnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

