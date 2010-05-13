TMCnet News
Peerless Network Honored with 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
Cloud PBX (News - Alert) Honored for Exceptional Innovation
CHICAGO, IL - July 18, 2022 - Peerless Network announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Cloud PBX from Peerless Network (News - Alert) as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
Cloud PBX, Peerless' Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product, delivers a simple-to-use and extremely intuitive solution for the enterprise market. With Cloud PBX, customers can efficiently manage telephone numbers, services, routing, configuration, and inventory over Peerless' fully cloud-based IP network via one system. Featuring a very attractive price point, Peerless' UCaaS model makes it easy for businesses of any size to enjoy zero-touch provisioning and customization via the Peerless Portal, Peerless' automated provisioning platform.
"We appreciate this recognition by TMC (News - Alert) as we grow and introduce more business customers to the overall value proposition of Peerless. Cloud PBX is a clear example of how Peerless has responded to market demand for an agile, feature-rich solution that makes moving to a UCaaS platform easy," commented Rick Knight, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Peerless Network.
"It gives me great pleasure to honor Peerless Network as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Cloud PBX" said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Peerless in their groundbreaking work on Cloud PBX."
About Peerless Network
