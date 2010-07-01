[July 15, 2022] 2600Hz Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News KAZOO Honored for Exceptional Innovation Henderson, NV (July 13, 2022) - 2600Hz announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named KAZOO as a 2022 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award winner.



With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO brings together feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS into an open-core hybrid platform. KAZOO includes enterprise-grade PBX (News - Alert), next-gen call center, intuitive collaboration tools, automatic sign up and provisioning, international expansion, and a wide range of other services, making it a true end-to-end solution. KAZOO was designed to scale effortlessly and is the most configurable turnkey platform on the market with both domestic and international deployment models. "We are very excited to have won the award for Unified Communications Product of the Year. It is an honor to be recognized for our innovation and growth, and we look forward to continued success throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond. This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into KAZOO, and I am very proud of them," said 2600Hz Co-CEO and Co-Founder Patrick Sullivan.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor 2600Hz as a 2022 recipient of TMC's (News - Alert) Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, KAZOO" said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by 2600Hz in their groundbreaking work on KAZOO."

Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online. About 2600Hz 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet . 2600Hz Contact:

