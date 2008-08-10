TMCnet News
New ONE Gas ESG Report Highlights Emissions Reduction Strategy, Industry-Leading Safety and Expanded Disclosures
TULSA, Okla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which outlines the company's commitment to safe operations, responsible environmental stewardship and an inclusive and diverse work culture.
"Our dedicated and innovative workforce combined with the location of our assets position us to play an essential role in a cleaner energy future as we continue to provide reliable and affordable natural gas service to our 2.3 million customers," said Sid McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas.
"The 2022 ESG report also highlights our investment in existing technologies like renewable natural gas as we pilot emerging technologies including hydrogen blending."
Key highlights from the report include:
The full ONE Gas ESG report is available at esg.onegas.com.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.
For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Media Contact: Leah Harper
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-one-gas-esg-report-highlights-emissions-reduction-strategy-industry-leading-safety-and-expanded-disclosures-301576722.html
SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.
