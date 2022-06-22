TMCnet News
New Alkami Report Uncovers Opportunities for Financial Institutions to Enhance Relationships with Small Businesses Post COVID
Research shows small business digital transformation continues, opening the door for deeper financial relationships
PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced the release of a new research report, "Digital Banking Market Pulse: Small business recovery in light of the FI paradigm shift." The report explores the stability of the relationships between financial institutions (FIs) and small businesses (SMBs) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the report, Alkami surveyed 400 small businesses to understand how COVID has impacted them and how they feel about the future.
"The pandemic accelerated the adoption of financial technology for many small businesses, prompting an evolution in their business model," said Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer of Alkami. "With the help of digital transformation, small businesses are bouncing back in greater numbers. FIs have an opportunity to grow the relationship with these firms by meeting them online, on mobile and on their terms."
Key findings from the report include:
