TMCnet News
|
New Defense-Focused Survey Finds Military Personnel Increasingly Concerned About Communications Keeping Pace with Adversaries
Survey Finds 68% of DoD Personnel Believe Adversaries Will Match or Surpass U.S. Military Communications Capabilities within Five Years; 77% Say Advanced Space-Based Network Capabilities Are Needed for Future Fight
WASHINGTON and CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT) a global communications company, today announced results from its Annual State of Military Communications study conducted by the Government Business Council (GBC), the research division of Government Executive Media Group. Despite signs of improving U.S. defense communications reliability, the survey points to growing concern among Department of Defense (DoD) personnel about U.S. military communications' capabilities being surpassed by adversaries and a lack of current action being taken to address this challenge. A copy of the complete survey report can be found here.
According to the third annual survey, more than two-thirds (68%) of respondents said they believe near-peer adversaries will match or surpass U.S. military communications capabilities within five years, including 36% believing this will happen in the next two years. In addition, nearly three-quarters (73%) of DoD respondents believe that U.S. defense communication technologies are on par with or falling behind those used by adversaries, which represents a 13-percentage point increase from 2020.
These findings come despite DoD personnel also reporting greater reliability in their own experience with defense communications. More than half (52%) of respondents said they rarely or never experience a complete loss in connectivity, a significant increase from 34% in 2020 and 24% in 2019, indicating steady year-over-year improvement in reliability. However, 85% of respondents still reported experiencing at least one such disruption in the last year.
Other key findings from the survey include:
Actions aren't aligned with beliefs yet on communications improvements and value in commercial capability
Cyber-attacks on defense communications technology/infrastructure remain a challenge
Next-gen technologies needed to advance defense communications, but investment is lagging
"In its third year, the State of Military Communications survey highlights both encouraging and concerning trends surrounding the future of U.S. military communications. Government is recognizing the need to modernize defense communications and the value of commercial capabilities," said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems. "But cultural change is often more difficult than technological change. DoD personnel see adversaries closing the capabilities gap and know new approaches are needed if the U.S. is going to maintain an advantage. Multi-domain communications and data transport is not only vital to missions, but it will likely be a deciding factor in future conflicts."
A complete copy of the State of Military Communications survey report is available online.
About the research and methodology
About Government Business Council
About Viasat
Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-defense-focused-survey-finds-military-personnel-increasingly-concerned-about-communications-keeping-pace-with-adversaries-301543459.html
SOURCE Viasat, Inc.
09/22/2008
07/01/2009
The Need for Speed: How Fast can 6G Transmit?
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
Mistakes VARs Make Chasing the Cannatech Pot of Gold
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 8:30-9:25am
Modernizing Your MSP Client Acquisition Strategy
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 3:00-3:55pm