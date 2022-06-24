TMCnet News
New Clarivate Report Reveals Dynamic Global Trademark Landscape, With Metaverse and NFT Trends Increasingly Driving Trademark Filing Activity
Technological advances in the virtual world continue to impact how Intellectual Property is created, managed and protected
LONDON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today a new report, Traversing the evolving trademark landscape: discover trends, challenges and opportunities through the lens of IP intelligence. According to the report, advances in the virtual world – the emergence of crypto-currency, the rise of the metaverse and surging popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – have helped propel Nice Class 9 (technology, computer hardware and software) filings from third place in 2011 to second by the end of 2021.
Since the first U.S. trademark application for NFTs was filed in August 2018, related trademark applications have soared over 9,000% and those for virtual goods or services increased 250% in 2021, according to Clarivate™ trademark research data. Brands from Louis Vuitton1 and Dolce and Gabbana, to Coca-Cola2 and even the Australian Open tennis event,3 are experimenting with NFTs.
The report also finds that despite continued socio-economic uncertainty, worldwide trademark filing activity increased globally for the 10th consecutive year. However, there was a notable exception to the overall rise in trademark filing activity in Class 10 (medical and diagnostic equipment), which fell 22% last year. This suggests that the flurry of commercial activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for masks or face coverings and other personal protective equipment, may have passed its peak.
Robert Reading, Head of Content Strategy, Clarivate said, "We live in a digital, hyper-connected and technologically advanced world where trends such as NFTs and the metverse present both un-precedented opportunities and challenges to how intellectual property is created, managed and protected. Through the lens of trademark research intelligence, brands and organizations can better understand how to make confident business and brand decisions in a fast-evolving trademark landscape."
Other key findings of the report include:
Reading concluded, "Organizations continue to face some of the most challenging business conditions today. Making informed brand decisions with certainty and speed to fuel progress and growth is getting harder. At Clarivate, we empower organizations with critical insights and IP management solutions that are designed to help them build and protect their most critical asset – their brand. In a world where organizations are operating in a borderless, highly competitive and increasingly online marketplace, curating and safeguarding unique and valuable brand identities will become ever more critical to business success."
About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.
Clarivate, "Luxury brands: Re-calibrating brand strategies for a changing world", December 2021
