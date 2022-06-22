[May 02, 2022] New EMA and Auvik Research Reveals Significant Lack of Confidence in Network Operations

New research by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) and Auvik, an award-winning provider of cloud-based network management software, revealed organizations' confidence in their network operations groups has dwindled amid staffing shortages and network data quality issues. According to the newly released 2022 Network Management Megatrends Report, just 27% of organizations believe their network operations groups are completely successful - down from 35% in 2020 and 49% in 2016. The decline comes at a time of rapid change, with the proliferation of new IoT technologies and a shift to cloud-first amid hybrid work needs. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen organizations take steps to make their network operations more agile and efficient, but this latest data shows they need to go a step further to empower network teams," said Alex Hoff, Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Auvik. "Companies are experiencing a double-edged sword as both their networks and network operations teams are increasingly stretched. It's critical for organizations to have access to network management solutions that can help them meet new challenges in this constantly changing IT environment." Additional findings from the report include: 31% of all IT service problems are reactive, with end users reporting them to IT before NetOps is aware

Only 34% of alerts from network monitoring tools are actionable

Network managers are interested in SaaS-based network management tools, but have data security concerns and struggle with legacy tool lock-in

Only 12.5% of IT organizations find it very easy to hire and retain networking personel; they are especially struggling to hire people with network security, network automation, and network monitoring skills

Network operations professionals believe their tools could be better at supporting troubleshooting tasks, with the average respondent spending as much as 22% of their day troubleshooting

IoT is driving investments in network security, network performance monitoring, and network automation; in fact, nearly 96% of enterprises expect IoT devices to connect to their corporate networks in the near future



The research, based on a March 2022 survey of over 400 network infrastructure and operations professionals and conversations with networking professionals from Fortune 500 companies, provides insight into the state and evolution of network operations. Additional sponsors of the report include Broadcom, NetScout, Park Place Technologies, Progress, and SolarWinds.

For additional information, join EMA for a webinar on Tuesday, May 3.

