[April 20, 2022] New Analysys Mason Research on Technology Demand Points to Optimism Among Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in Many Major Economies In 2022

A new multi-country research study focuses on how small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have adapted to a changing environment, and how they expect their IT usage and priorities to change in the future. The study reveals that businesses in many major economies, particularly those in the U.S., are optimistic about the future. Conducted by specialist technology consulting firm Analysys Mason, the study analyzed the responses of over 1100 SMBs in the U.S., Germany, Singapore, and the UK, providing important insights for technology vendors on current business conditions and future priorities, technology usage and planned investments, and the services and support that SMBs need the most. Key findings of the research revealed that levels of business confidence were highest in the U.S. across all categories of the research: 81% of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK believe they are operating at full capacity , with the U.S. leading on 83%

of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK believe they are , with the U.S. leading on 72% of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK plan to hire new staff in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 77%

of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 35% of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK plan to add sites in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 40%

of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 58% of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK reported revenue increases during 2020, with the U.S. leading on 61%

of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK during 2020, with the U.S. leading on 72% of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK plan to increase IT budgets in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 73%

of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 87% of SMBs in Germany, Singapore and the UK are optimistic about their prospects in 2022, with the U.S. leading on 93%. Commenting on the research results, Bob Takacs, Research Director and SMB IT practice leader at Analysys Mason, said: "This study revealed a very optimistic business outlook among SMBs in all four of the major countries surveyed, with the U.S. recording the highest levels of confidence as we emerge from the pandemic. In the past year, 61% of the U.S. SMBs surveyed reported revenue growth, contrasted with a figure of 32% in similar research conducted last year. This is translating into growth plans, with 77% of U.S. SMBs surveyed aiming to expand and hire new staff in the year ahead. SMBs are in fact, getting back to business. "This new research also provded some interesting insights on the technology purchasing intentions of SMBs; most respondents intend to invest in technologies over the next 12 months that are aimed at streamlining business operations, opening/reopening offices, managing staff and increasing their share of customers' total IT spend. They also plan to deploy on-premises and cloud-based networking, infrastructure and cyber-security solutions. This contrasts with 2021, when the focus was on technologies that facilitated remote customer support during the pandemic.



"Another notable conclusion of this research is the changing expectations of SMBs on how they want to work with vendor partners. As we emerge from the pandemic, SMBs are looking to partners to provide more business advice, rather than strictly technology advice. Increasingly, they're asking the question, how can you help me to manage my business?" Key findings of the SMB technology demand study include the following.

A return to business growth - with some caveats Business activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels, but some macroeconomic headwinds are expected to continue into 2023. Remote working will continue Remote working will continue to be commonplace; SMBs anticipate that approximately 41% of their employees will work remotely, at least some of the time.

SMBs will continue to focus on supporting remote workers as a key part of addressing labor shortages.

SMBs will remain focused on recruiting and retaining staff and increasing their share of customers' IT spending. Remote work and strategic growth initiatives will continue to drive technology investment priorities SMBs' main technology priorities for 2022 are supporting remote working.

SMBs plan to invest in a variety of operational, sales- and innovation-related applications to support their strategic business goals.

SMBs are prioritizing improving connectivity for remote employees, and many expect to increase their spending on both fixed and mobile services.

SMBs expect to increase their spending on both cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure solutions to support business expansion and remote working.

SMBs are most interested in investing in remotely managed IT services that are related to storage, back-up, recovery, security and devices.

SMBs will be looking to channel partners that can provide strategic advice. About this study Analysys Mason surveyed 1149 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Germany, Singapore, the UK and the U.S. between December 2021 and January 2022. We asked SMBs how they have adapted to the changing business environment since the start of the pandemic and about their future plans. This report builds on our previous surveys to provide updated insights into SMBs' long-term strategies. SMBs are "getting back to business" (instead of just trying to remain operational, they are focusing on revenue generation and business expansion). This study assesses the drivers of SMBs' future demand for IT and managed services and examines the key implications for vendors and service providers. To download the reports, please visit: SMB technology survey insights: getting back to business About Analysys Mason (www.analysysmason.com) Analysys Mason is the world's leading management consultancy focused on TMT, a critical enabler of economic, environmental and social transformation. We bring together unparalleled commercial and technical understanding to deliver bespoke consultancy on strategy, transaction support, transformation, regulation and policy, further strengthened by globally respected research. Our clients value our advice, which combines deep domain knowledge with global reach and local insight into markets, to help them to achieve meaningful business results. We are committed to our clients, employees and communities. We are contributing to a world where technology delivers for all. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005080/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]