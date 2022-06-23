[March 22, 2022] New Talkdesk Mobile Apps Give Contact Centers a Smarter Way to Meet Customer Expectations While Agents and Employees are On-the-Go

Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today introduced new apps for the Talkdesk On The Go suite of intelligent, intuitive mobile solutions: Talkdesk Phone Mobile App and Talkdesk Schedule Mobile App. Together with the previously announced Talkdesk Conversations Mobile App, these latest innovations help contact center agents handle customer conversations, collaborate with peers, and manage schedules more effectively from anywhere at any time. Critical to a company's bottom line, today's contact center agents face increasing challenges from rising call volumes, supply chain disruptions, and frustrated customers. According to research from Talkdesk AppConnect partner Calabrio, one in three contact center agents plan to quit their job within a year. Many also cite wanting greater flexibility to work when and where they choose. The new Talkdesk On The Go apps address these demands by putting the power of Talkdesk CX Cloud™, in the palm of agents' hands and Talkdesk Phone in the hands of the entire organization. Talkdesk Phone Mobile App Allows employees to connect from anywhere on their mobile device using a modern cloud business phone system. Teams are empowered to connect and collaborate with each other, receive and make calls anywhere in the world, and connect with agents as subject matter experts to resolve complex customer issues faster, building a culture of customer obsession. Talkdesk Schedule Mobile App Provides contact center agents with 24/7 on-the-go access to their scheduled shifts directly on their mobile device. Teams can manage their working hours at any time and ensure they always have the information they need to adhere to the right shifts and activities. Talkdesk Conversations Mobile App The flagship Talkdesk mobile app, introduced in 2020, allows agents to tap the power of Talkdesk Cloud CX from their mobile phone, tablet, or smartwatch and access real-time customer information and tools to provide an excellent customer experience without being tethered to the desktop. The Talkdesk On The Go suite additionaly brings the flexibility and ease-of-use of Talkdesk Workspace™ to the mobile experience, offering organizations and agents a more intuitive experience. Talkdesk On The Go apps are also secured through single sign on authentication (SSO), ensuring strong password protocols are always followed and the agent login process is seamless.



"Talkdesk Phone and Talkdesk Schedule Mobile Apps represent significant advancements to our mobile strategy," said Charanya Kannan, chief product and engineering officer, Talkdesk. "They enable highly focused user experiences to help customer service agents be more productive, tightly connected, and have a better employee experience, whether they're working at home or in the field. Talkdesk wants to ensure that contact centers can deliver exceptional customer experience in the age of the hybrid contact center, and we'll continue to deliver new innovations to the Talkdesk On The Go suite." Learn more about the new Talkdesk mobile apps and latest CX innovations, including AI and automation-first solutions. Visit the Talkdesk booth #319 at Enterprise Connect March 21-24 in Orlando.

