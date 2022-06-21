[March 16, 2022] New BMC Helix Capabilities Emphasize Context and Intelligence in Modern IT

Features Improve Performance, Visibility, and Decision-Making Accuracy for Enterprise Transformations HOUSTON , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE), today announced new operations management features and capabilities for the BMC Helix solution designed to increase decision-making accuracy and accelerate mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) through early detection, operational intelligence, and resource optimization. Increases Visibility and Management

The BMC Helix Discovery solution, allows customers to gain instant visibility into hardware, software, and service dependencies across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, including the ability to securely and efficiently identify Google Virtual Machines that do not have public IP addresses. Also, enterprises with mainframe assets can secure deeper insights into the dependencies and interactions between components and distributed resources for more effective modeling, leading to improved decision-making accuracy and service assurance. In addition, intelligent integrations augment discovery information with rich asset and dependency information from third-party data sources such as application performance monitoring (APM) tools and configuration management databases (CMDBs). Improves Performance and Avaiability





The new BMC Helix Operations Management solution's integration capabilities enable AIOps to consume service models that enhance situational and root cause analysis to quickly resolve event alerts and accelerate MTTR. Additionally, service modeling reduces complexity and accelerates time-to-value with an innovative blueprint-based, automated capability. Predicts Future Resources for Business Demands

To improve resource right-sizing and align to future business needs, the BMC Helix Continuous Optimization solution uses advanced analytics that accurately forecast business driver growth with existing capacity. Dynamic service model integration increases visibility into business service health using a comprehensive consolidated view of application and infrastructure data. Additional functionality increases decision-making accuracy when planning for on-prem to cloud migrations to reduce time, complexity, and cost.

"With the adoption of cloud, containers, and DevOps processes, today's IT environments are in constant flux," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "By bringing constant innovation to the BMC Helix platform, we're helping customers in their ADE journey through improved visibility, management, and availability for more accurate decision-making and better performance." Additional Resources Work smarter and be more productive with the BMC Helix platform

Discover what it takes to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead. BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. ©Copyright 2022 BMC Software, Inc. BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com Editorial contact:

Harper Schmidt

BMC

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bmc-helix-capabilities-emphasize-context-and-intelligence-in-modern-it-301503798.html SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]