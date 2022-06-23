TMCnet News
New Chicory Survey: Convenience, Not COVID, Driving Online Grocery Orders
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today released findings from its third annual Online Grocery Usership survey. The results of the survey include a year-over-year analysis of online grocery usership, as well as insight into add-to-cart frequency, user demographics, cart composition, preferred retailers and more.
"The results of this latest survey re-affirm that digital grocery is here to stay, as consumers continue to prioritize convenience and simplicity," says Chicory CEO and Co-Founder Yuni Sameshima. "Brands looking to reach today's grocery shopper in high-intent moments need to be investing in solutions that will extend the on-site experience to off-platform locations like digital recipes."
Over 1,000 American shoppers participated in the survey. Below are just a few of the key insights from the study, also summarized in an infographic.
Drivers of Online Grocery Usership
Value of Online Grocery Shopper
Most Popular Online Grocery Retailers & Tools
Retailer sites, coupon sites and digital recipes are the top three places where consumers are motivated to purchase products from shoppable ads. To read the entire report, please download Online Grocery Usership: 2022 Edition.
