[January 21, 2022] New Wealthsimple ETF on the NEO Exchange Offers Investors Greater Choice in ESG Solutions

NEO is proud to welcome Wealthsimple Inc. ("Wealthsimple") back to the NEO Exchange with the launch of the Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged). Mackenzie Investments will serve as trustee, manager and portfolio manager for the new ETF, which began trading today under the symbol WSGB. With today's launch, Wealthsimple offers greater choice to investors in the ever-expanding socially responsible fixed income market. WSGB aims to enable investors to gain core fixed income exposure while having a positive impact by funding projects addressing environmental and social issues. The Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Green Bond USD CAD DM CAD hedged Index, which invests primarily in investment-grade green, social, and sustainable bonds, with its foreign currency exposure hedged back to the Canadian dollar. "As a company committed to making accessible and affordable financial products for everyone, we're excited to introduce the Wealthsimple Green Bond ETF on NEO's innovative exchange," said Ben Reeves, Chief Investment Officer at Wealthsimple. "Our new offering gives Canadians the ability to invest directly in the environmental and social projects required for a net zero carbon economy while also supporting their own personal financial goals." Data on bonds held by WSGB will be provided by Solactive and the Climate Bonds Initiative, which will ensure that issuers comply with Green and Social Bond Principles at launch, and subsequently on an annual basis, to prevent greenwashing. "ESG and socially responsible investment solutions have skyrocketed in demand over the past few years, and we are honoured that Wealthsimple has chosen to list WSGB on the NEO Exchange," said Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. "It is a true pleasure to serve as the listing partner for an organization that shares our commitment to building a better tomorrow. We remain focused, as ever, on continuing to drive the change that provides investors with greater choice and supporting the Innovation Economy, of which the climate transition journey is a very critical part." Investors can trade units of the Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (WSGB) through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.



Wealthsimple previously listed Canada's first Shariah-compliant exchange traded fund, the Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF (WSHR), on the NEO Exchange in May of 2021. The NEO Exchange is now home to almost 200 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates about 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs and close to 15% of all volume traded across Canadian marketplaces.

About the NEO Exchange The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. NEO recently launched the Canadian ETF Market, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data powered by ETF specialist Trackinsight allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge. About Wealthsimple Wealthsimple is a new kind of financial company. Canadians can invest, trade, save, spend, and even do taxes in a low-cost, transparent and simpler way. Using smart technology to make powerful financial tools, Wealthsimple is on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom, no matter who they are or how much they have. The company was founded by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. About Mackenzie Investments Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $210.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc., one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

