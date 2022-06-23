[January 20, 2022] New Forrester Study Reveals Top Performance and Productivity Gains for Advertisers using the Quantcast Platform

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today released a Total Economic Impact™(TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting which evaluated the financial and business impact for customers who are leveraging the Quantcast Platform for their advertising and marketing initiatives. Based on interviews with global marketers and advertising agencies using the Quantcast Platform to plan, activate, and measure their digital advertising campaigns, the study determines that Quantcast provides advertisers a strategic edge and confidence for the future with the forthcoming deprecation of third-party cookies. The comprehensive study illustrates how the Quantcast Platform, powered by its large-scale, real-time unique data and AraTM, its AI and machine learning engine, transforms what the market can expect from next-generation advertising technology in ad performance, actionable insights and ease of use. Forrester noted that when compared to traditional DSPs, the Quantcast Platform offers: 44% increase in conversions: An increase in audience reach and conversion rate translates to increased sales and profits.

An increase in audience reach and conversion rate translates to increased sales and profits. Time savings of 50%: The Quantcast Platform is intuitive, easy to use, and halves the time spent by digital media team traders on planning, activation, campaign management, and reporting tasks compared to interviewed companies' prior DSP solutions. These benefits are realized from the innovative integration of AI and machine learning throughout the Quantcast Platform. A recent Forrester Predictions report stated, "In 2022, [Forrester predicts] that advertisers will throw their adtech dolars at companies like … Quantcast that offer AI-driven audience modeling." 1



"What Quantcast brings to the table that we don't really get elsewhere is the scale of the data and the intelligence of [its] model. It shows with the efficiency that we get through Quantcast that we just don't get elsewhere," revealed one of the customers interviewed. "Forrester's TEI study confirms that the Quantcast Platform's innovative AI technology is transforming the effectiveness of advertising on the open internet," said Konrad Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Quantcast. "With market-leading performance coupled with game-changing ease of use, the Quantcast Platform enables marketers to acquire more customers, improve profitability, and reduce their dependence on walled gardens."

For over 20 years, the TEI study has used Forrester's proven and rigorous research methodologies to create custom quantitative and qualitative research studies. From the information provided in customer interviews, Forrester constructed a Total Economic Impact™ framework for those organizations considering an investment in the Quantcast Platform. The objective of the framework was to identify the cost, benefit, flexibility, and risk factors that affect the investment decision. Forrester took a multistep approach to evaluate the impact that the Quantcast Platform can have on an organization. To learn more about the financial benefits that both brands and agencies may expect to gain when using the Quantcast Platform, download the full Forrester TEI study here: The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Quantcast Platform 1. Forrester Research, Predictions 2022: Media and Advertising, October 28, 2021 About Quantcast: Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005771/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]