TMCnet News
|
New ProPricer Cloud Innovation Helps Companies Grow Revenue Faster
TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving growth in today's work-from-anywhere world is a challenge. As handshakes and in-person meetings have transitioned to virtual channels, organizations need a digital database to turn proposals around quickly and build a high yielding proposal pipeline. Between the rapidly changing federal market and the demand for the DoD to improve its financial business operations, pricing leaders require tools and technology that support a new way of pricing to meet customer requirements.
"ProPricer is at the forefront of simplifying the pricing model development and cost analysis processes."
ProPricer has introduced an all-new cloud based pricing tool, giving Estimating and Pricing teams everything they need to accelerate growth through quick and easy implementation, collaborative integration between products, and self-service options that put power and efficiency in customers' hands.
"ProPricer is at the forefront of simplifying the pricing model development and cost analysi processes to meet the needs of customers in today's work anywhere world," said ProPricer's Director of Product Management, Nik Slepushkin. "Continued ProPricer innovation is making it even more possible for companies to access our software and empower pricing teams of any size to achieve success."
ProPricer's new Contractor Essentials product allows you to:
ProPricer Contractor Essentials is now available. For more information, to receive a quote, or to purchase visit https://www.propricer.com/essentials.
About ProPricer:
Launched in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 U.S. Defense Contractors. The company thrives on turning its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future users of ProPricer.
Visit us at https://www.propricer.com to learn more.
Contact:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-propricer-cloud-innovation-helps-companies-grow-revenue-faster-301460236.html
SOURCE ProPricer
02/05/2011
08/09/2011
07/09/2010
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 9:30am
Blockchain Keynote: Understanding NFTs
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 6:15-6:55pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 7:30am-4:30pm