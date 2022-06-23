[January 12, 2022] New Mentorship Program, Athlete Women Empowered, Helps Young BIPOC Athletes Overcome Barriers and Prepare for Life After Sport

Athlete Tech Group announced today the launch of Athlete Women Empowered (AWE) - a new mentorship program that uses ground-breaking technology to address barriers faced by BIPOC women athletes and prepare them for life after sports. The first-of-its-kind program is designed to empower BIPOC women athletes and create new opportunities within emerging industries. Athlete Women Empowered is supported by Canada's Anti-Racism Action Program. "Sport has many benefits, but we see that women student athletes can often face different pressures and barriers when competing in their sports at both an amateur and a professional level. This includes adversities such as racism, gender bias, sexism and microaggressions," said Miranda Ayim, a three-time Olympian and AWE mentor. "It is imperative that the next generatin of female athletes have the skills and support to navigate the elite sport landscape and beyond. AWE provides tools and resources that support longevity and wellness within sport, as well as the skills needed to prepare for and thrive in the workforce."



Through AWE's mentorship program, young athletes are paired with like-minded mentors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. More than 30 mentors have signed on to support the ground-breaking program including professionals from Seattle Storm, Lululemon, New York Knicks, Nike, Deloitte, Adidas, Sacramento Kings, EY, Canadian Tire, Sick Kids Hospital and more. "Representation matters and connecting with business and community leaders who look like you and went through similar struggles can have such a positive impact in helping girls prepare for their futures after sport," added Melissa Allen, an AWE mentor, business leader and former athlete.

The mentorship program is complemented by custom programming curated by Athlete Tech Group along with an advisory team of industry leaders, athletes, and educational experts. AWE programming is easily accessed virtually through Athlete Tech Group's Training Ground Mobile App. BIPOC women student athletes, along with parents and coaches across Canada between the age of 15 and 18 years old can apply for AWE at www.aweprogram.ca. Applications close February 14, 2022. The AWE program follows Athlete Tech Group's popular Rising Star and Tech Summit Black programs helping to create opportunities for Black & BIPOC youth in the Tech industry. Athlete Tech Group Athlete Tech Group is a Black-owned and minority-led business. ATG is dedicated to empowering the next generation of athletes by using ground-breaking AI and blockchain to make education more accessible. We give athletes of all levels and stages the tools, knowledge, and ecosystem to build a thriving career outside of sports. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005773/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]