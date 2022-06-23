[January 10, 2022] New Clinical Evidence Workflow Solution From Wolters Kluwer Accelerates Research Activity Supporting Evidence-based Practice

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced the launch of Ovid® Synthesis, a new suite of applications to power highly effective evidence-based workflows in the healthcare setting that complement Ovid's premium medical content. The first Ovid Synthesis module, Clinical Evidence Manager, is a cloud-based workflow management solution that offers healthcare organizations a unique, centralized dashboard view of all quality improvement (QI) research projects for easier tracking and collaboration among teams to ensure new clinical practice improvements are based on the latest medical evidence. "Evidence-based research initiatives at health systems hold the key to better patient outcomes and financial performance, but these programs are time-intensive making it difficult to efficiently surface and implement new evidence into clinical practice," said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice business at Wolters Kluwer. "In the wake of a pandemic that laid bare the weaknesses of our current delivery system, we are bringing to market an important evidence-based practice (EBP) workflow solution that aims to improve the cycle between identification of clinical problems and implementation of clinical solutions based on the evidence." Ovid Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager was developed in collaboration with Duke Health and the West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine), among other leading healhcare institutions. The expert solution streamlines the literature review and evidence appraisal process with artificial intelligence (AI), increases communication and collaboration among departments, and facilitates decisions on implementation. The solution supports a range of stakeholders with varying levels of research experience through easy-to-use tools and features including:



Executive and project level dashboards provide real-time visibility into projects across an institution

Standardized workflows with configurable templates to reflect organizational best practices

Integrated literature search directly within the system eliminates toggling between windows

Collaboration tools to promote team member interaction across sites help to cut costs and timelines

Built-in literature appraisal with configurable appraisal forms and AI-driven features to increase process efficiency

Automatic document generation of project findings in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint formats, including dynamically generated evidence tables Learn more about Ovid Synthesis here. About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

