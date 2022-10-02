[January 06, 2022] New Mitsubishi Electric Driver Monitoring Technology Keeps Motorists Safe Who Fall Asleep or Become Unresponsive

Mitsubishi Electric today unveiled a new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) at this week's CES 2022 that detects and monitors the physical condition of a vehicle's driver and occupants to promote safe vehicle operation. Among the system's leading safety features is a next-generation Driver Monitoring System (DMS) that senses a driver's heart rate and responsiveness. When alertness levels drop too low or the driver's physical condition suddenly changes due to sleep, a seizure, heart attack or stroke, the DMS automatically sounds an alarm then - if the driver remains unresponsive - notifies a support center that can trigger the vehicle to stop on the shoulder to prevent accidents. The ADAS functionality is featured in the demonstration of a new concept car from Mitsubishi Electric called the EMIRAI xS Drive (see separate release), which is equipped with near-infrared cameras and radio-wave sensors to monitor the driver and passengers. The DMS detects driver drowsiness or sudden sickness based on facial expressions (e.g., closed eyes, open mouth, etc.) or other body information (e.g., pulse and respiration rates). "Enabling safe, convenient and sustainable transportation of people and things is one of our key areas of focus at CES under our Mobility pillar," said Mark Rakoski, vice president of advanced engineering at Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America (MEAA). "Our DMS plays a critical role in enabling a people-centric smart society that promotes the health and safety of individuals and families." <> According to Rakoski, the DMS is especially important with the evolution of autonomous driving. With standard driving, if a driver experiences a health problem and becomes impaired, that person may be able to pull over to the side of the road and get help from passers-by. When driving autonomously, if a lone driver has a health problem and loses consciousness, the vehicle may continue to its programmed destination without stopping. In this case, an alert to a support center can mean the difference between life and death.



ADAS offers other safety-oriented features that include departure preparation technology that ensures driver and passengers' readiness to travel; occupant detection that prevents infants, small children or pets from being left in a vehicle; and night-time driving features that control a vehicle's lights (e.g., intensity, throw distance) and initiate warning sounds when approaching objects are detected, making driving safer. Mitsubishi Electric will feature its ADAS and EMIRAI xS Drive at its virtual CES exhibit as part of its Mobility pillar, which includes other transportation-oriented technologies and solutions. Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America (MEAA) will showcase electrification solutions for electric vehicles that include power devices, an E-DRIVE System and a 48V Integrated Starter-Generator (ISG) that contribute to CO 2 regulation compliance and carbon neutrality, thereby reducing greenhouse emissions.

The exhibit features a multi-purpose transport robot that automates and accelerates the movement of people and things. In office or apartment buildings, these robots can be linked to facility systems to call elevators, control temperature and more based on number of people. In hospital settings, they can perform initial intake of patient information to guide people and patients to specific locations and speed up admissions during emergency situations. Lastly, they can fulfill a mobile order, picking up and delivering goods to a user's vehicle parked outside in commercial and retail facilities. "Our concept car and driving systems, robotics and electrification demonstrations at CES offer great examples of how Mitsubishi Electric is leading the charge to enable safe and sustainable transportation of people and goods, which is vital to a truly global smart society," said Rakoski. EMIRAI is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Please visit the Mitsubishi Electric virtual exhibit at ces.mitsubishielectric.com. About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., a US affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, provides HVAC systems, elevators and escalators, semiconductor and power devices, and data walls. For additional information visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/en.

