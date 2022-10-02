[January 04, 2022] New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), with the Market to Reach $26.8 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 20; Released: December 2021

Executive Pool: 11372

Companies: 66 - Players covered include Airbus Defence and Space; BAE Systems PLC; Boeing Company, The; CACI International, Inc.; Elbit Systems Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; General Atomics; General Dynamics Corporation; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Thales Raytheon Systems and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Solution (Systems, Software, Service); Platform Type (Sea, Air, Space, Land); Application (Unmanned, Manned)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT-

Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market to Reach US$26.8 Billion by the Year 2026 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) from the air are basically defense operations comprising a host of systems based on highly advanced technologies to acquire and subsequently process the information that decision makers on national security or even top military brass require. Systems for ISR range from hand-held gadgets to satellites in orbit. Growth in the global market is spurred by growing demand for numerous surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance equipment and techniques from the defense segment worldwide for use in multiple battlefield-related functions. Furthermore, there is also a need for assisting combat forces by employing their sensor data in the analysis of all collected nformation. Additionally, favorable initiatives by various governments for improving surveillance of airborne ISR also are a critical factor fueling the market's growth. The advances in technologies and a growing need for tighter and more robust national security are also expected to be a market growth booster as the requirement for more reliable and accurate systems for tracking, detecting, and classifying different threats, coupled with stricter security regulations keeps increasing simultaneously.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market. UAVs are being increasingly deployed by countries in war zones worldwide, for reconnaissance and military surveillance missions and for combats. In the coming years, massive military budgets like the $640 billion budget for the US are expected to drive spending on drones, providing lucrative opportunities to software developers and unmanned aerial vehicle makers. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

The Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.54% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$918.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and Canada) currently dominates the market as leading manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, and Raytheon are operating in the region. Moreover, since the US has an ongoing border conflict with its neighboring country, Mexico, it plans to expand and strengthen its ISR abilities for preventing drug trafficking as also illegal migration. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) frequently uses the unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drone that is equipped with sensors and cameras for monitoring an area of 100 miles near the border. Service Segment to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026 In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$445.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide. Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years. CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected] LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./ Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes Journalists & Media

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-airborne-intelligence-surveillance-and-reconnaissance-isr-with-the-market-to-reach-26-8-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301452602.html SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]