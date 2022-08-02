[December 20, 2021] New York Life Commits $250,000 to Aid States Impacted by Powerful Tornadoes and Storms

In response to tornadoes and storms that struck several Midwest and Southern states, New York Life announced today a pledge of $150,000 in corporate grants to disaster response organizations supporting Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee and $100,000 to New York Life's Emergency Assistance Fund. The company will be allocating $100,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, established by Governor Andy Beshear to assist Kentucky's tornado victims and begin rebuilding and $50,000 to Feeding America's Midwest Tornado Disaster Relief Fund, which distributes support to local food banks in the impacted communities. The remaining $100,000 will support the New York Life Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees and agents impacted by catastrophic events. New York Life will match disaster donations up to $100,000 made by the company's workforce to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Feeding America, and New York Life's Emergency Assistance Fund. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities affected by the devastating tornadoes this past weekend as they begin to rebuild and recover from this tragedy," said Ted Mathas, chairman and CEO, New York Life. In 2021, New York Life and its Foundation have provided nearly $4 million in charitable contributions to pandemic relief efforts and other natural disasters to support communities across the country. About New York Life New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2







1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2021: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005225/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]