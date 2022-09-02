TMCnet News
New "APP-ortunity" Report on Install Intent Reveals Surprise Shopping Apps Poised For Breakout Growth
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), Digital Turbine today released initial findings from its Q4 Shopping APP-ortunity Report. The report revealed that prior to the holiday shopping season 55% of mobile shoppers had already added at least one new shopping app, and analysis of future app intent revealed big opportunities and challenges facing 18 leading mobile shopping apps.
While it was no surprise that the market was led by leaders Amazon, Walmart, and Target, the report identified Nike, Etsy, Poshmark, and Fetch Rewards as UA "Climbers". The Climbers' moderate level of awareness plus their relatively high overall "likeliness to install" sets up the possibility of even more solid UA (or user acquisition) gains. In contrast, eBay, Sam's Club, and others had challenges of lower install intent despite high market awareness.
The first-of-its-kind report fills a void in mobile advertising insights by helping UA marketers use app awareness and app install intent to optimize their marketing strategies.
In addition to Climbers, the APP-ortunity report segments shopping apps into Leaders, Flagpoles, and Niche/Emerging Brands by analyzing app awareness and "likeliness to install".
The report also highlights how each segment can focus on different strategies to help fill their UA Growth funnels:
"While other reports focus on tallying installs that happen, we wanted to look at leading factors that drive install decisions - like awareness, intent, and favorability," said Mike Ng, Chief Revenue Officer at Digital Turbine. "UA strategies are not homogenous, and depending on these factors, brands will want to try different things. The APP-ortunity framework creates a framework for our clients to be nimble and understand their marketplace opportunity. This is particularly critical as we enter a privacy-era where UA is becoming more difficult and optimal budget allocation is of utmost importance."
The survey looked at consumer brand awareness and intent for many top shopping apps including:
The initial release focused on shopping apps, an app category found among the highest of interest this holiday season; however, the company said additional categories will be released in the coming months. Subsequent APPetite survey finds will be released on Entertainment, Audio/Music, Social, Travel, Health & Fitness, Food & Drink and Finance categories.
Methodology
