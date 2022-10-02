[November 22, 2021] New SolidSpac3 QA/QC construction variance reporting solution reduces rework and schedule delays by ensuring plans match reality

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolidSpac3 ( www.solidspac3.com ) has debuted SolidSpac3, a SaaS QA/QC analysis and reporting solution for the commercial construction industry. Solidspac3 compares 2D or 3D design models to construction site laser scans, identifying construction errors and problems as they occur.

“Complex projects, managing multiple trades, and tight schedules often result in unnecessary cost overruns, schedule delays and claims. It is estimated that $500+ billion is spent annually on re-work, and 75% of construction projects experience delays. By regularly analyzing the construction site, Solidspac3 helps the construction team by informing them of problems, before they become expensive and delay the project,” said Paul Nahi, Solidspac3’s President/CEO. Highlights

The entire digital construction site - design documentation, point clods and Variance Reports - are available online for the project team to view, evaluate, and share. Project teams of field professionals, owners, VDC experts, architects, and engineers can access a permissions-based virtual construction site, where they can view the Variance Reports, measure, and analyze the BIM or point cloud, and view 360-degree photos in one application. Variance reports can be generated for many different trades, such as mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, structural elements, and floor flatness.



How it works Solidspac3 will upload the construction plans, either BIM or 2D CAD drawings A 3D scan of the existing construction site is performed and uploaded A Variance Report is automatically generated and made available to all team members Within 24 hours, our construction analytics engine identifies all discrepancies between what has been constructed and the design plans, and then generates an online Variance Report that can be viewed online or distributed to the field for correction.

SolidSpac3 Key Benefits Reduces rework by identifying potential issues while field personnel are still in the immediate construction area

Reduce schedule delays

Reduce RFIs and their administration costs

Increases profitability by reducing the amount of wasted time and materials due to rework and labor costs

Provides an accurate “As Built” digital twin SolidSpac3 is currently available. SolidSpac3 is seeking digital modeling and scanning channel partners. About SolidSpac3 Solidspac3 is a privately held software company providing near real time insight into the construction process. Contact: Becky Stevens, [email protected], +1 713 444-6860





