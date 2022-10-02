TMCnet News
New SolidSpac3 QA/QC construction variance reporting solution reduces rework and schedule delays by ensuring plans match reality
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolidSpac3 (www.solidspac3.com) has debuted SolidSpac3, a SaaS QA/QC analysis and reporting solution for the commercial construction industry. Solidspac3 compares 2D or 3D design models to construction site laser scans, identifying construction errors and problems as they occur.
“Complex projects, managing multiple trades, and tight schedules often result in unnecessary cost overruns, schedule delays and claims. It is estimated that $500+ billion is spent annually on re-work, and 75% of construction projects experience delays. By regularly analyzing the construction site, Solidspac3 helps the construction team by informing them of problems, before they become expensive and delay the project,” said Paul Nahi, Solidspac3’s President/CEO.
Highlights
How it works
Within 24 hours, our construction analytics engine identifies all discrepancies between what has been constructed and the design plans, and then generates an online Variance Report that can be viewed online or distributed to the field for correction.
SolidSpac3 Key Benefits
SolidSpac3 is currently available. SolidSpac3 is seeking digital modeling and scanning channel partners.
About SolidSpac3
Solidspac3 is a privately held software company providing near real time insight into the construction process.
Contact: Becky Stevens, [email protected], +1 713 444-6860
