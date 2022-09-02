TMCnet News
New Survey Finds Retailers Failing at M-Commerce Customer Service
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpshift, the established leader for in-app customer service in the mobile gaming industry, today released survey results that reveal consumers' frustration with the lack of effective, in-app customer support across industries.
Retail topped the list of industries that missed the mark when it came to good customer service. Key areas of frustration stemmed from a lack of speedy responses and a lack of knowledge of customers' purchase history. Almost half (46%) said they resorted to complaining on social media to air grievances. Millennials and Gen Z were most likely to complain through this channel -- likely since they were the first generation to become accustomed to communicating with brands through social media as young adults.
Key Findings:
"As a leader of in-app customer service for the gaming industry that has already shifted to mobile, we were eager to take the temperature of other industries that are shifting to mobile" said Erik Ashby, Product Manager, Helpshift. "It is clear that the next generation is not OK with the legacy channels of the past and are demanding in-app, instant and elegant support experiences."
"Where's my Customer Service Agent?"
Great Expectations
The Need for Speed
This frustration is largely due to an outdated, broken customer service industry that's not ready for the reality of this next generation's m-commerce habits. Gen Z is known to be more discriminating about the brands they associate with, and also more willing to spend on luxury purchases. Retailers can't afford to lose out on this massive portion of the population. For Gen Z, m-commerce isn't a bonus or an option, but a given.
A typical call center often gets about 15,000 complaints per month, but one agent can only handle about 1,000 issues in a month. As a result of using Helpshift, a typical company can meet this need with only two customer support agents. By combining AI, bots, human agents, and an elegant in-app support experience brands that are using Helpshift can handle this same load at a fraction of the overall cost.
"Supply chain issues leading to limited inventory, combined with the great labor shortage, has caused more consumers to shop on mobile than ever before, and customer service inquiries are at an all-time high. Our dominance in the gaming industry is due to our ability to reach players quickly and effectively, within the app--and it's clear that several industries are simply not there yet, " said Erik Ashby, Head of Product, Helpshift. "We are way past the era when retailers could simply bulk up mobile customer service and support staff for only one week of Black Friday. Desktop shopping will be obsolete in the next decade, and many companies are not prepared to handle that shift."
