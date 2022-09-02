TMCnet News
New Approaches Promise to Set a New Bar for Large-Scale Battery Recycling, According to Lux Research
BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of 2020, 17.6 GWh of Li-ion batteries had reached their end of life; by 2035, this figure will balloon to more than 140 GWh. However, existing battery recycling infrastructure isn't optimized to either handle end-of-life battery capacity or meet critical materials demands as electrification ramps up. Historically, most battery recycling efforts offered low recovery rates for cathode active materials while consuming unsustainable amounts of energy and chemicals to do so, but new approaches have opened the door for large-scale battery recycling, according to new data from Lux Research, a leading provider of tech-enabled research and innovation advisory services.
Lux's new report, "Clear-Cut Opportunities in Battery Recycling," evaluates battery recycling opportunities for chemical and materials companies, cathode manufacturers, and automotive OEMs and examines emerging startups and where they fit along the traditional battery value chain. To identify opportunities in the Li-ion battery recycling industry, Lux addresses key questions:
Despite a flurry of activity in the past few years, battery recycling remains limited by both technological and economic factors. The industry has historically been buoyed by high-cobalt-content consumer electronics batteries, but as electric vehicle batteries begin dominating Li-ion waste streams, recyclers will have to process diverse cathode chemistries at higher volumes. This ongoing shift toward battery recycling will impact every player across the Li-ion battery value chain. Download the executive summary of the report to learn more.
