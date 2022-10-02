TMCnet News
|
New Pico Client Portal Brings On-Demand Operational Transparency and Control to Pico Service Users
- Visibility and management of Pico services includes Corvil Analytics reporting on network performance -
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission critical technology, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, continues to realize its commitment to operational excellence with the introduction of a new client portal to support more efficient and effective client-centric service delivery, at scale.
The portal empowers clients with on-demand access to a single, secure, centralized location to interact with their Pico services. Value highlights delivered to clients via the portal include:
“Pico is committed to exceptional delivery of client services, solutions and support and we are pleased to transition to a scalable, centralized and comprehensive platform that equips clients with greater depth of insight and control of their Pico services,” said Roland Hamann, Chief Technology Officer & Head of APAC at Pico. “In addition to becoming a vital resource tool for clients, we envisage it will be a key enabler of supporting Pico’s growth and expansion.”
The new portal builds on the high level of service, 24/7 direct client support, and partnership that Pico’s global service operations team of engineers and data center management experts provide locally in each of the 47 data centers Pico operates within.
Clients can contact their Pico representative to request access to the portal.
Pico/Athena
Notes to the editor
About Pico
To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.
Media Contact
02/08/2010
11/10/2008
05/12/2011
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:15am
Keynote: State of the Cannabis Business Vertical
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 10:30-11:25am
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:30am