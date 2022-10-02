[November 16, 2021] New Pico Client Portal Brings On-Demand Operational Transparency and Control to Pico Service Users

- Visibility and management of Pico services includes Corvil Analytics reporting on network performance -

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , a leading provider of mission critical technology, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, continues to realize its commitment to operational excellence with the introduction of a new client portal to support more efficient and effective client-centric service delivery, at scale. The portal empowers clients with on-demand access to a single, secure, centralized location to interact with their Pico services. Value highlights delivered to clients via the portal include: Visibility and intelligence into the current and historical performance of Pico’s infrastructure and resilient proprietary network PicoNet TM , via instrumentation and telemetry metrics gathered by Pico’s market leading [1] Corvil Analytics

via alerts on the operational state of Pico services, infrastructure, and connectivity as well as notifications to view and approve Pico managed changes Ease-of-use through a comprehensive dashboard, tools for ad-hoc file sharing between client and Pico teams, as well as the ability to manage user access and privileges





“Pico is committed to exceptional delivery of client services, solutions and support and we are pleased to transition to a scalable, centralized and comprehensive platform that equips clients with greater depth of insight and control of their Pico services,” said Roland Hamann, Chief Technology Officer & Head of APAC at Pico. “In addition to becoming a vital resource tool for clients, we envisage it will be a key enabler of supporting Pico’s growth and expansion.” The new portal builds on the high level of service, 24/7 direct client support, and partnership that Pico’s global service operations team of engineers and data center management experts provide locally in each of the 47 data centers Pico operates within.

Clients can contact their Pico representative to request access to the portal. Pico/Athena

On August 4, 2021, Pico announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FTAA), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Pico. The transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.4 billion. The business combination, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Pico and FTAC Athena, is targeted to close in early 2022, subject to stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. Notes to the editor

[1] Source: Info-tech Research Group Network Monitoring Industry Scorecard 2020. About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net. Media Contact

